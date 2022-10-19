Photos: Discovering wine regions with the MAC

Members of the Monaco Ambassador’s Club and guests gathered at the Wine Palace on Thursday to discover the offerings of some of the finest wine regions in France.

As part of its busy calendar of events, the Monaco Ambassador’s Club (MAC) organises every October a networking event at the Wine-Palace near the Yacht Club de Monaco. It is an opportunity for members to come together after a busy summer period and reconnect in a casual and fun environment.

On Thursday 13th October, guests were able to enjoy Perrier-Jouet Blanc de Blancs, Clos de Caille Rosé, Cave d’Esclans – Garrus, Hauts de Smith, Médoc de Cos, Château Lassegue, Royal Salute 21 ans, Glenlivet 25 years, and Martell XO.

The next event on the calendar is a Thanksgiving celebration on 24th November, and the Christmas Gala on 2nd December at Hôtel de Paris.

New members to the club are welcome.

Click on the images below to see more photos from the evening. Photos by Fabbio Galatioto…