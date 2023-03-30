Photos: Grace Kelly’s “architectural gem” in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin listed for €39 million

Dating from the 1890s, this incredible 15-bedroom property at the gates of Monaco has ties to not only Princess Grace, but a history intimately interwoven with the architecture of the Principality.

This “Belle Epoque masterpiece”, as it is described by Sotheby’s Côte d’Azur International Realty, which has a co-exclusivity for its sale, was built back in 1891 by the former mayor of Beausoleil, Camille Blanc. He had commissioned Henri Schmidt, the General Director of Architecture at Société des Bains de Mer, for its design, and together they conceived a magnificent and almost palatial property that has stood the test of time.

The Villa L’Aiglon later became the private property of Grace Kelly, Monaco’s Princess Grace, and she hosted many a famous face within its walls. The most memorable stay was perhaps that of Joséphine Baker, who became enchanted by the area and Monaco itself, and was buried in the Principality after her death in 1975.

Over five floors of living space, the main house has 10 bedrooms and 20 further rooms, including a number of stunning marble bathrooms. There is also a 205m2 caretaker’s house – the Villa Colmiane – with an additional five bedrooms.

Outside, a swimming pool and 2,665m2 of beautifully landscaped gardens are complemented by uninterrupted views over the Mediterranean, Cap Martin and the Principality.

“Its luxurious materials, its high ceilings, its beautiful volumes typical [of] the Belle Epoque are authentic and make an inimitable asset,” notes the listing. “You will be seduced by its finishings, its unique environment, and rich historical and architectural assets.”

For further information on the property, which has been listed for €39 million, please click here.

