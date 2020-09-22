Photos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the stars

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Cecilia Bartoli, the future Director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo, has made her mark on the Principality, performing with the Musiciens du Prince-Monaco in the first cultural event to take place in the new Place du Casino.
140 years after the inauguration of the Monte-Carlo Opera and the Salle Garnier by the great Sarah Bernhardt, Cecilia Bartoli, together with the Musiciens du Prince-Monaco, inaugurated the brand-new Place du Casino with a concert on Saturday 19th September.
Organised by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group and the Monte-Carlo Opera, the concert was honoured by the presence of HSH Prince Albert and HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover, accompanied by Beatrice Casiraghi and members of the Princely family.
“It is a pleasure and an honour for us to welcome Cecilia Bartoli and Les Musiciens du Prince-Monaco,” said Jean-Luc Biamonti, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. “We could not have hoped for a more beautiful cultural event for the new Place du Casino, whose open and flexible configuration now makes it possible to welcome such public events.”
Mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli, recognised as one of the most beautiful voices in the world, Principal Conductor Gianluca Capuano, and the Musiciens du Prince-Monaco delighted 200 privileged guests who had gathered in front of the legendary Casino de Monte-Carlo, performing a series of famous arias and a repertoire inspired by the 17th and 18th centuries.
It was the first public performance by Cecilia Bartoli since her position as Director of the Opera was announced late last year.
“For the Monte-Carlo Opera, it is also a joy to showcase the talent of Cecilia Bartoli, who will assume her direction from January 2023,” said Jean-Louis Grinda, Director of the Monte-Carlo Opera.
Cecilia Bartoli will be the first female in the opera’s history to take on the position.
Saturday night’s ensemble was created in July 2016 by the Opéra de Monte-Carlo under the direction of Jean-Louis Grinda, with the support of Prince Albert II of Monaco and the Princess of Hanover. The concert is part of a European tour which will take the ensemble to some of most beautiful venues and festivals across the continent and serves as a prelude to the Opéra de Monte-Carlo’s new season, which begins on 21st October 2020.
Top photo: © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer – JC Vinaj
