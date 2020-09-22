Weather
19 ° C
19°C
14°C
Thundery Showers
Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 195: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 27 home monitored, 159 healed, 1 resident death

Photos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the stars

Photos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the stars

By Cassandra Tanti - September 22, 2020

Cecilia Bartoli, the future Director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo, has made her mark on the Principality, performing with the Musiciens du Prince-Monaco in the first cultural event to take place in the new Place du Casino.

140 years after the inauguration of the Monte-Carlo Opera and the Salle Garnier by the great Sarah Bernhardt, Cecilia Bartoli, together with the Musiciens du Prince-Monaco, inaugurated the brand-new Place du Casino with a concert on Saturday 19th September.

Organised by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group and the Monte-Carlo Opera, the concert was honoured by the presence of HSH Prince Albert and HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover, accompanied by Beatrice Casiraghi and members of the Princely family.

“It is a pleasure and an honour for us to welcome Cecilia Bartoli and Les Musiciens du Prince-Monaco,” said Jean-Luc Biamonti, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. “We could not have hoped for a more beautiful cultural event for the new Place du Casino, whose open and flexible configuration now makes it possible to welcome such public events.”

Mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli, recognised as one of the most beautiful voices in the world, Principal Conductor Gianluca Capuano, and the Musiciens du Prince-Monaco delighted 200 privileged guests who had gathered in front of the legendary Casino de Monte-Carlo, performing a series of famous arias and a repertoire inspired by the 17th and 18th centuries.

It was the first public performance by Cecilia Bartoli since her position as Director of the Opera was announced late last year.

“For the Monte-Carlo Opera, it is also a joy to showcase the talent of Cecilia Bartoli, who will assume her direction from January 2023,” said Jean-Louis Grinda, Director of the Monte-Carlo Opera.

Cecilia Bartoli will be the first female in the opera’s history to take on the position.

Saturday night’s ensemble was created in July 2016 by the Opéra de Monte-Carlo under the direction of Jean-Louis Grinda, with the support of Prince Albert II of Monaco and the Princess of Hanover. The concert is part of a European tour which will take the ensemble to some of most beautiful venues and festivals across the continent and serves as a prelude to  the Opéra de Monte-Carlo’s new season, which begins on 21st October 2020.

 

Click on the pictures below to enlarge…

 

 

Related stories:

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

 

 

Top photo: © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer – JC Vinaj

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBrighter, faster and more powerful
Next articleHalf year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

Editors pics

June 2, 2020 | Culture

Princely family inaugurates new Casino Square

The sun shone brightly above Monte Carlo on Tuesday as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene proudly inaugurated the new Casino Square and celebrated the reopening of the Café de Paris.

0
April 28, 2020 | Culture

Dancing through lockdown

Every day at 10.30am, Monte-Carlo Ballet principal dancer Alessandra Tognoloni starts her morning quarantine class. She has a 1.5 square metre piece of linoleum to dance on – a gift from choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
March 25, 2020 | Culture

The value of print

“Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent.” While the very talented Jim Jarmusch may not be talking about art prints, this well observed statement rather beautifully captures a point often overlooked by art collectors.

0

daily

September 22, 2020 | Culture

Photos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the stars

Cassandra Tanti

Cecilia Bartoli, the future Director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo, has made her mark on the Principality, performing in the first cultural event to take place in the new Place du Casino.

0
September 17, 2020 | Culture

Monaco’s new intimate fine dining experience

Cassandra Tanti

Chef Antonio Salvatore has set free his artistic flair for lovers of fine cuisine, introducing a new gastronomic concept at one of Monaco’s oldest and most respected restaurants, Rampoldi.

0
August 24, 2020 | Culture

Art fair brightens Monaco amid uncertain times

Cassandra Tanti

The first edition of the art3f fair Monaco was a great success, welcoming over 200 artists and thousands of visitors under the Big Top for three days of contemporary art.

0
August 21, 2020 | Culture

The secret life of Napo in Monte Carlo

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Life speaks to Marta Grigorieva, the local artist behind a new children’s book about an adventurous Cavalier King Charles Spaniel exploring Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Life speaks to Jodie Foster and...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
American actress, director and producer Jodie Foster says women should be added to history books to reflect the truth behind their roles in discovering, creating and shaping the world as we know it today. The Hollywood heavyweight spoke to Monaco Life at the screening of ‘Be Natural: the untold story of Alice Guy-Blaché’, a documentary which recounts the life of the first film producer in the world who was largely forgotten because she happened to be a woman. Directed by Pamela Green, the film made its Monaco debut to a full house at the Princess Grace Theatre on Thursday 3rd October. Organised by Pink Ribbon Monaco, the event aimed to shed light on one of history’s pioneers in film and the position that many women throughout history have found themselves in. Guy-Blaché carved out a 20-year career writing, directing and producing hundreds of films and creating her own production company, Solax. In a male-dominated industry, her work explored class, race and societal norms from a distinctly feminine perspective. Yet, by 1919 her career had come to an abrupt end and her work was omitted from many history books Narrator Jodie Foster and film Director Pamela Green spoke to Monaco Life Editor Cassandra Tanti at the screening. Cassandra Tanti: What motivated you to get involved in this film? Jodie Foster: Pamela Green came to me to talk about Alice, who I had never heard of in my entire life, which is kind of extraordinary considering I have been doing this for a long time. She told me the story and I was blown away and totally inspired by it, and wanted to hear more. I grew up never having met another female filmmaker, there were very few I knew of and most of them were European, so I wanted to hear this story as much as anybody else and it took many years to make it all happen How much of a contributing factor do you think gender was in the fact that these films were lost and she was written out of the history books? I think we all agree that it is because she was a woman that she was rendered invisible. She was well educated and she loved her boss who was great to her and did acknowledge her privately, but didn’t seem to think that it was important enough that he remember her contribution. And honestly, in most cases - and I have seen this in my own life - I don’t think it was some great conspiracy. I think people just forgot that women existed. Honestly, they were an after-thought. So, it’s much more about somebody who is marginalised by being forgotten than it was a male conspiracy. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iH1sKdwi9k[/embed] Do you think there should be a rewriting of the history books given the fact we are learning that this has happened to women across many different fields throughout history? I don’t know if it’s about rewriting history so much as adding to history. Léon Gaumont was a very important part of film history and he was the first person who, after the Lumière brothers, really acknowledged what cinema could be. But it never occurred to him to think about narrative film making. There was somebody next to him who did, and that was Alice. So, we don’t want to diminish his contribution and I don’t think anybody wants to change history, I think they just want to add authentic truth to it. History revises itself as the truth appears with time and this is a great addition. Women have always been important in cinema. In a male dominated industry such as film, how do you think Alice managed to rise to the top of her career? Gaumont was an amazing man who loved and appreciated her, not enough to remember her when it came time to attribution, but he understood her. She rose to the top entirely because of her own tenacity and talent. She made over a thousand movies, achieved so many firsts including the first all-African American cast film, she did a movie on planned parenthood, a movie about men and women changing places in society… she was very forward thinking. She also started this idea of naturalism, against the common idea of theatricality. She was really interested in real life, in the smaller details. [caption id="attachment_38937" align="alignnone" width="900"] President and founder of Pink Ribbon Monaco Natasha Frost-Savio with film director Pamela Green. Photo: Monaco Life, all rights reserved[/caption] Pamela, what takes you from being amazed by someone like Alice Guy-Blaché, to actually an investigative film about her? Pamela Green: In a way, I feel like her legacy was stolen from us. I just wanted everybody to know about her so future generations can be inspired and have the confidence to know that there was a woman in film at the beginning. And not just in this industry, in many industries. She is just one of many women who has not been given the recognition she deserves, so the more stories like this that come out will show that women have always been there, they just haven’t been documented or recorded. How different do you think the film industry would be for women had Alice been recognised for her work and others were given the opportunity to see her as a role model? There would be more confidence, and more people going into different parts of film making. Film making is not just directing. It is producing, writing, being behind the camera. So, if her face existed earlier, I think that there definitely would be more people fighting to be in this field and more confidence of what they can achieve.  

Outdoor heater ban

France plans to ban heaters used by restaurants and cafes on outdoor terraces from early next year, as it accelerates a shift to a low-carbon economy.