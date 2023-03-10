Photos: Prince Albert and his family join Mr OneTeas as he reveals portrait of feminist icon Alice Milliat

A vibrant portrait of activist Alice Milliat created by Mr OneTeas and schoolchildren from the Principality, including Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, has been unveiled in a ceremony attended by the Princely family.

100 children from CE1 classes around Monaco pulled out their drawing pens, paints and stencils to help create something truly unique after French painter and graffiti artist Mr OneTeas enlisted them to use their imaginations in designing pieces along the themes of inclusiveness, solidarity, equality and fair play. The result became the colourful backdrop for a painting by the artist that honours sportswoman and activist Alice Milliat.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, along with their parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, also contributed to the project.

A TRAILBLAZING SPORTSWOMAN

Milliat (1884-1957) was a trailblazer in the women’s sporting world of her era; a time when there were no professional outlets for women. She founded the Women’s World Games, managed an all-female football team, and was pivotal in getting the Olympic Committee to give women at least partial representation at the Games.

Though she never saw the level of equality seen today at the Olympics – that didn’t come about until over a decade after her death – she was instrumental in getting sporting women in the door.

“Sport is a powerful lever to change mentalities and fight against discrimination. It is essential to act with young people to promote a culture of equality and mutual respect,” said Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Chairperson of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, at the unveiling.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S RIGHTs TRIBUTE

The painting of Milliat was a wonderful tribute to a pioneering woman on International Women’s Rights Day. This is the fifth consecutive year the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights has entrusted Mr OneTeas to promote the day through his works.

Other events that marked the day were a luncheon chaired by Princess Charlene along with Minister of State Pierre Dartout under the theme of Women in Sport. Several distinguished sportswomen living in the Principality attended, namely Paula Radcliffe, Laura Gramaglia, Charlotte Afriat and Lisa Caussin Battaglia.

Dartout said, “In the Principality, the defense of women’s rights has been at the heart of the priorities of the Prince’s government for many years.” He also went on to pay tribute to women “who, across the world, are fighting for their rights and to make their voices heard, sometimes at the cost of their lives”.

Photos courtesy of the Palais Princier de Monaco