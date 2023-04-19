Photos: Prince Albert and Princess Stéphanie sign off on Prince Rainier III commemorative stamps

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie have visited a postage stamp printing works in the Dordogne to see firsthand the stamps that are being produced as part of the commemorations for the centenary of Prince Rainier III.

On Monday 17th April, Prince Albert and his sister Princess Stéphanie, the president of the Prince Rainier III Commemoration Committee, travelled to the commune of Boulazac, near Périgueux in the Dordogne, where Philaposte is headquartered. It is here where the postage stamps for the Principality are produced.

After being welcomed by Prefect of the Dordogne Jean-Sébastien Lamontagne, they accepted an invitation by La Poste to witness the different stages and techniques that go into creating the commemorative stamps, including intaglio, heliogravure and offset.

The pair also signed the proofs for several stamps, in particular the series evoking the “Builder Prince” and the father of the 1962 constitution.

After lunch in the presence of the Monegasque delegation and executives from La Poste, Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie undertook a quick tour of the Saint-Front cathedral, led by the rector.

Click on the gallery below to see more images. All photos credit: Frédéric Nebinger, Palais Princier de Monaco

