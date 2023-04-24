Photos: Prince opens first temporary exhibition at Palace featuring twin city Dolceacqua

Prince Albert II has inaugurated the first temporary exhibition of the season in the Grands Appartements of the Prince’s Palace: a series of works entitled ‘Monaco-Dolceacqua 500’ by artist Julien Spiewak.

On Thursday 20th April, Prince Albert, accompanied by Monaco Mayor Georges Marsan and Fulvio Gazzola, the mayor of Dolceacqua, was shown a gallery of original photos highlighting certain rooms of the Prince’s Palace as well as private places and historical sites of the small town in the Ligurian hinterland.

The photos are part of a series entitled ‘Corps de Style’, which associates a human body, or fragments of naked bodies, with a work of art or stylish furniture.

“This exhibition is part of the demonstrations of the twinning between the Italian commune and Monaco, which will be solemnly concluded on 3rd November, five centuries to the day after the oath of loyalty of the syndics of Dolceacqua to Augustin Grimaldi, Lord of Monaco,” said the Palace in a statement.

The exhibition will conclude in Monaco on 8th May, before moving to Dolceacqua, where it will be held until the end of the summer.

Click on the images below to see more from the opening of ‘Monaco-Dolceacqua 500’. Photos credit: Michael Alesi, Prince’s Palace…

