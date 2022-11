Here are some special moments captured by the Palace photographers during Monaco’s National Day celebrations on 19th November 2022.

Joining Monegasque citizens this year was the entire Princely family: Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as extended members of the Grimaldi family.

Photo credits: Éric Mathon, Gaétan Luci, and Axel Bastello