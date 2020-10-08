Weather
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 229: 3 residents hospitalised, 18 home monitored, 207 healed, 1 resident death

Photos: Princess Charlene delights kids in Georgia

By Cassandra Tanti - October 8, 2020

HSH Princess Charlene has been in Tbilisi, Georgia, this week with her Foundation, meeting and inspiring young athletes.  

On Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th October, the Princess, a former Olympic swimmer, visited the capital’s Olympic Village and its sporting facilities with several Georgian authorities.

The Olympic Village hosted the 13th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in 2015, which brought together more than 3,500 athletes from 50 countries, including five Monegasque athletes. The facility is now used by the national rugby, water polo and gymnastics teams for their daily training.

After meeting and exchanging with Paralympic athletes in fencing and volleyball, Princess Charlene visited the Ai Ia Foundation, a rehabilitation centre for the hearing impaired.

She also handed over the keys for a new bus to the Tbilisi Rugby Club team, which will be used for logistical support while traveling.

Young players from the rugby school will participate in the 10th edition of the Sainte Devote Tournament in Monaco in 2021.

To see the photo gallery, click on the images below © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
October 5, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking in Monaco

In taking the lead at Barclays Private Bank Monaco, Olivier Franceschelli will further strengthen Barclays position as the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality.

0
September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0
September 29, 2020 | Local News

World leaders pledge to reverse biodiversity loss

Prince Albert II is among 64 world leaders who have promised to put the environment at the top of the post-Covid economic recovery list, joining the Leaders Pledge for Nature.

0

daily

October 9, 2020 | Local News

Prince’s first official visit to Serbia

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert II has made a two-day diplomatic visit to Serbia where he met with President Aleksandar Vučić and witnessed the signing of a new economic agreement.

0
October 9, 2020 | Local News

Roca team’s back-to-back wins

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco Basketball is back after a long hiatus and showing they are more than ready for action with two wins in a row.

0
October 9, 2020 | Local News

College of Europe applications now being accepted

Cassandra Tanti

Students of Monegasque nationality who would like to study European affairs at the College of Europe for the 2021-22 academic school year can now apply directly online.

0
October 8, 2020 | Local News

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
