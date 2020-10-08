Photos: Princess Charlene delights kids in Georgia

HSH Princess Charlene has been in Tbilisi, Georgia, this week with her Foundation, meeting and inspiring young athletes.

On Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th October, the Princess, a former Olympic swimmer, visited the capital’s Olympic Village and its sporting facilities with several Georgian authorities.

The Olympic Village hosted the 13th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in 2015, which brought together more than 3,500 athletes from 50 countries, including five Monegasque athletes. The facility is now used by the national rugby, water polo and gymnastics teams for their daily training.

After meeting and exchanging with Paralympic athletes in fencing and volleyball, Princess Charlene visited the Ai Ia Foundation, a rehabilitation centre for the hearing impaired.

She also handed over the keys for a new bus to the Tbilisi Rugby Club team, which will be used for logistical support while traveling.

Young players from the rugby school will participate in the 10th edition of the Sainte Devote Tournament in Monaco in 2021.

