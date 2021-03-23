Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Tuesday, March 23, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 Covid cases 22 Mar, 20 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 56 home monitored, 2,020 recoveries, 27 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated

Picasso to Koons: Jewellery by Artists

Picasso to Koons: Jewellery by Artists

By Stephanie Horsman - March 23, 2021

A unique display of fine jewellery created by world-famous artists and passionately collected by Diane Venet will be exhibited this summer at the Grimaldi Forum.

Diane Venet, wife of artist Bernar Venet, began her unique collection of jewellery made by artists in 1967 when she purchased a brooch created by painter Roy Lichtenstein in New York. Her collection began in earnest though after meeting her husband in 1985, when she decided to dedicate all her purchases to commissions from artists.

For over 30 years, she has amassed an extraordinary selection of more than 230 pieces made exclusively by artists, 180 of which will be presented at the Grimaldi Forum.

Well-known artists such as Pablo Picasso, Jeff Koons, Niki de Saint-Phalle, Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein all created pieces either bought or made for Venet’s collection.

“These creations are always the result of an encounter, whether with the artists themselves or with other collectors,” Venet reveals on her website. “Both groups have encouraged me. They have given me no small amount of support in my discovery of this new world where art, seemingly at play, surpasses itself.”

Diane Venet came from a family of art collectors and her father, Jacques Segard, was chairman of the Friends of the Musée National d’Art Moderne in Paris. She met and married Bernar Venet in the mid-1980’s in New York, where she helped him organise his exhibits and became an avid collector of art herself. Her idea for exhibiting her jewellery came in 2008, when it received such acclaim that she took her show on the road presenting at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York, the Benaki Museum in Athens, Miami’s Bass Museum, and the Seoul Art Centre in South Korea, to name a few.

Picasso to Koons: Jewellery by Artists will run from 11th July to 19th August at the Grimaldi Forum.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFull steam ahead for the Monaco Grand Prix
Next articleNational Council responds to Turkey quitting convention

Editors pics

March 23, 2021 | Local News

Making waves at Monaco Ocean Week

Prince Albert Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden explains to Monaco Life why postponing Monaco Ocean Week was not an option for the Prince and his Foundation.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0
March 19, 2021 | Local News

Princess’s emotional goodbye to Zulu King

Princess Charlene has travelled to her home country of South Africa to bid a final farewell to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during a memorial service broadcast from the royal palace.

0
March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0

daily

March 23, 2021 | Culture

National Council responds to Turkey quitting convention

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s National Council has joined world leaders and activists in condemning Turkey’s withdrawal from the landmark Istanbul Convention protecting women from violence.

0
March 23, 2021 | Culture

Picasso to Koons: Jewellery by Artists

Stephanie Horsman

A unique display of fine jewellery created by world-famous artists and passionately collected by Diane Venet will be exhibited this summer at the Grimaldi Forum.

0
March 23, 2021 | Culture

Full steam ahead for the Monaco Grand Prix

Stephanie Horsman

Preparations for the Monaco Grand Prix are well underway with hundreds of workers on the case to make this year’s event one to remember despite complicated circumstances.

0
March 23, 2021 | Culture

What are the new rules for “lockdown lite”

Stephanie Horsman

16 French departments, including Monaco’s neighbour the Alpes-Maritimes, are under stricter measures for a month. The French say it’s not a lockdown… then what exactly is it?

0
MORE STORIES
SNCF station Monaco - Monaco station SNCF © Charly Gallo Directorate of Communication

Monaco tops list of SNCF railway stations

Local News Staff Writer -
In a survey of 122 stations on the SNCF network, Monaco station has been placed at the top of the list.

Wed. March 22 – Piano Master Class...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 22 March, 2 pm, Rainier III Academy Piano master class with Jean-Efflam Bavouzet