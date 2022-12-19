Pictures: Christmas Garden in the Hôtel de Paris

With thousands of sparkling lights, an enchanted forest and a miniature world of chocolate delights, Monaco’s most prestigious hotel invites guests into its Christmas Garden at the heart of Monte-Carlo.

Wander into the courtyard of the famed Hôtel de Paris to discover a forest of green fir trees filled with cheeky elves of all personalities – the dreamer, the mischievous and the prankster.

Indulge in a delicious hot chocolate created by the Alain Ducasse chocolate factory or a glass of champagne before buying some beautiful handmade Christmas decorations or gifts in the glasshouse.

Then dive into the world of sweet delights at the next glasshouse boutique, where Monegasque chefs have prepared beautiful gingerbread houses, cinnamon stars, chocolate trees and festive sweets, unique creations to be enjoyed on the spot or to take away.

The collection has been created by Chef Philippe Joannes, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, with his teams at Monte-Carlo Catering; incredible desserts and chocolates made by chefs Ken Thomas and Cédric Campanella, and pastries made by chef Thomas Subrin, Meilleur Ouvrier de France.

Order on site or by phone at least three days in advance. To see the catalogue, click here.

Click on the gallery below, all photos by Monaco Life…