Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

It was a beautiful evening on Tuesday for the Princely family’s first public engagement since the Covid crisis began and the mood was certainly celebratory.

St. John’s Day festivities take place in Monaco every 23rd and 24th of June in two districts, Monaco-Ville on the 23rd and Place des Moulins on the 24th. Celebrations kick off on the Rock with a religious service at the Palatine Chapel, followed by a batafoegu, or bonfire, in the square in front of the Palace.

Health rules were applied during festivities, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

© Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace, Manu Vitali / Communication Department