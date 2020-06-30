Pictures: Super yacht built to look like Monaco

on Friday

READ MORE

READ MORE

The 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival was officially openedevening by Honorary President HSH Prince Albert II. The red carpet event was attended by a host of acting and creative talent from around the world. The presidents and members of the 2017 Golden Nymph juries were introduced to a packed auditorium of invited guests and fans in the Salle Des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum. Golden Nymph Fiction Jury President Juan José Campanella was accompanied by Fiction Jury members, Shohreh Aghdashloo, John Corbett, Peter M Lenkov and Odile Vuillemin. News Jury President Etienne Leenhardt was joined by News Jury members, Mona Friis Bertheussen, Eszter Cseke, Phil Rees, Andras Takacs and Annette Young. The Opening Ceremony was followed by the global premiere screening of the first episode of Sony Pictures Television Networks' new thriller series Absentia, in the presence of actors, Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger and other members of the cast and crew. The 57th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival sees a number of new initiatives which are open to the public such as Behind The Scenes panels, Meet The Stars autograph and selfie sessions and brand new programming screenings. Laurent Puons, CEO said: "The Festival has a long-held ambition to develop opportunities for fans to get up-close and personal with their idols. I am therefore very pleased to have extended the scope this year to include the many fans who are eager to know more about their favourite shows, enabling them to make true connections here in Monaco." The Monte-Carlo Television Festival attracts a wide range of acting, production and writing talent from around the world who travel to Monte-Carlo for the four-day celebration of programming including many nominated for the Golden Nymph Awards which will be presented later this week at the close of the Festival. The Festival was inaugurated by HSH Prince Rainier and is widely recognised as one of the many legacies of Princess Grace that helped put Monaco on the world map as a centre of excellence in modern culture.