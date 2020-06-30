Pictures: Super yacht built to look like Monaco

Wednesday, July 1, 2020
A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.
The United States, Russia and Brazil are not on a list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the EU when the block’s international borders reopen on Wednesday.
Jean-François Mirigay has been appointed by sovereign ordinance as the new head of the judicial police division.
Yacht Island Design has envisaged an astounding 155-metre-long floating city that mimics the streets and famous landmarks of the Principality, and even includes a racetrack.