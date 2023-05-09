Place du Palais: 140 kids welcomed for iconic changing of the guard

The Palace Square was filled with excited children on Sunday 7th May for the changing of the guard, Relève de la Garde, at exactly 11.55am.

The Louis Carlésimo association, which helps sick children and their families manage their fight against disease through entertainment, came with around 140 young people to enjoy an important moment in the daily lives of the Carabiniers of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Another association, Les Képis Pascalunes, which helps the orphans and widows of the French National Gendarmerie, was also present. Throughout the weekend, the association received in Fréjus, then in Monaco, nearly a hundred children aged six to 14-years-old as part of the solidarity project ‘Du Bleu Dans Les Yeux’.

Afterwards, there was time for a chat between the little visitors and the Carabiniers as well as a photo session in front of the Prince’s Palace.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo credit: Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department