Placido Domingo cancels for La Traviata, but promises a return in April

Spanish opera legend Placido Domingo has pulled out of his engagements at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo for “very personal family reasons”, but has eased the blow somewhat by announcing a special performance will take place in April.

The opera, which will be performed on 17th, 19th and 23rd March, will have to go on without Domingo, who has cited “very personal family reasons” for pulling out last minute.

To ease the blow, he has announced that he will return to the Opera’s Salle Garnier on 21st April for one exceptional night in a concert called Placido and Cecilia: A Grand Opera Evening, with Ceceilia being Cecilia Bartoli, the Opéra de Monte-Carlo’s director and a celebrated mezzo-soprano singer in her own right.

“I have always felt closely attached to the Monte-Carlo Opera and its audience, and was eager to return to perform on the historic stage of the Salle Garnier, where I had not sung for over 40 years,” said Domingo in a statement, going on to add, “My desire to meet the Monegasque public again remains extremely keen. For this reason, I hope to mitigate your disappointment by creating a unique and exceptional event.”

The concert will start at 8pm. For tickets and more information, please click here.

Photo source: Opéra de Monte-Carlo