Plan now for a Covid resurgence, says EU, as cases remain low

by: Stephanie Horsman
06/09/2022

The weekly Covid statistics are out and show that circulation remains low throughout Monaco, although the European Commission has warned against complacency in the lead up to winter.

The government’s wrap for the week ending 4th September showed that only 37 new Covid cases were detected in Monaco from the 874 PCR or antigen tests conducted over the period.

It equates to a positivity rate of 10.3%, lowering the overall incidence rate to 95 compared to 107 the week before.

As of Monday, 10 patients, including five residents, were being treated in hospital for the virus, with none in intensive care, and only 20 people were being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre.

It indicates a positive health situation in the Principality, and a marked distance from the peak of the Omicron wave in early July when the incidence rate was as high as 994.

In the neighbouring French region of the Alpes-Maritimes, the incidence rate is also quite low, at 200, while the positivity figure sits at around 17%.

European Commission rallies Member States to prepare for autumn and winter

The Covid-19 summer wave, driven by Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, showed that the pandemic is not yet over, but as populations experienced pandemic fatigue, all EU Member States lifted most restrictions. The European Commission fears that this change in behaviour will make it easier for the virus to circulate again rapidly in the EU, opening the door to the emergence of new variants that could evade immunity, spread more easily, or cause more severe disease.

It is therefore proposing new measures to avoid a resurgence of the virus in autumn and winter, including a new round of vaccinations adapted to the Omicron variant.

“The past two years have prepared the EU to face another Covid-19 wave this autumn and winter,” said Vice-President for Promoting European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas. “Our actions now will greatly determine the future of the pandemic and the level of immunity that can be built up in the population. Member States should continue coordination of preparedness efforts across the EU, ahead of the next wave and further rollout of vaccination programmes. Taking action now will limit the pressure on healthcare systems, disruptions of the economies and challenges for the society.”

The EC will be taking steps to encourage those who are unvaccinated to get inoculated, as well as asking that people get boosters, especially the vulnerable and those over the age of 60.

They are also considering the idea of combining the seasonal flu and Covid shots so people can be protected against both.

 

 

 

Photo source: Government Communication Department

 

 

 

 

 

