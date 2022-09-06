Plan now for a Covid resurgence, says EU, as cases remain low

European Commission rallies Member States to prepare for autumn and winter
The Covid-19 summer wave, driven by Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, showed that the pandemic is not yet over, but as populations experienced pandemic fatigue, all EU Member States lifted most restrictions. The European Commission fears that this change in behaviour will make it easier for the virus to circulate again rapidly in the EU, opening the door to the emergence of new variants that could evade immunity, spread more easily, or cause more severe disease.
Photo source: Government Communication Department