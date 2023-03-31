Planes, public transport and schools to be hit by 6th April strike

France’s unions are planning another round of strikes on Thursday 6th April, with the usual sectors due to bear the brunt.

The country’s eight largest unions are calling for workers to again walk out in sectors including aviation, public transport and schools, denouncing the “lack of response from the government to increasing tensions”.

“The inter-union calls on the millions of workers, young people and retirees to continue to mobilise,” reads a joint statement.

Full details of the Thursday 6th April strike, the 11th of its kind, are not likely to be revealed before Tuesday 4th April.

Ahead of Thursday’s strike, France’s civil aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has asked airlines to cancel scores of flights at French airports on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd April due to strike action by air traffic controllers.

The DGAC also encouraged those with travel plans to consider postponing their journey.

French civil aviation authorities asked airlines to cancel 20 percent of flights operating out of the Toulouse and Bordeaux airports on Saturday.

On Sunday, the DGAC requested that 25 percent of flights at Paris-Orly airport, and 20 percent of flights at the Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes airports, be cancelled.

Travellers should check with their airline to see whether their flight is still scheduled, particularly prior to leaving for the airport.

