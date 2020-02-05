Planning for family succession

Thursday, February 6, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year
Mark Estcourt talks about the importance of families and their professional advisors to remain focused on planning for succession.
The Monte-Carlo Casino has retained its position as the world’s leading gaming venue, taking out ‘Casino of the Year 2020’ and ‘Best Gaming Operator UK & Europe 2020’ by ICE London.
Twenty years ago, when Gildo Pastor first acquired the French firm Venturi and made the decision to switch to building electric cars, no one thought he’d succeed. Boy, were they wrong.
Despite a shortage of new properties, €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco in 2019, with three-bedroom resale apartments doubling in value, according to IMSEE.
Survey data on the health of leading economies kicks off the week, with the final January purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings from China, the eurozone, the UK and the US.
Venturi has unveiled its new model to compete in the third season of the FIA Formula E, which starts on October 9 in Hong Kong. The innovative electric racing car team, led by Monaco’s Gildo Pallanca Pastor, will have a chance to showcase the new car at a pre-season outing at Donington, the UK circuit.
Visually, the car has a new front aileron, but more importantly it has a lighter power train and an optimised gearbox. A long-term partnership with the German equipment supplier ZF was also announced. “We are very proud to have reached an agreement with the company that built its international reputation in the most prestigious championships, Formula 1, endurance, rally,” Gildo Pastor said. “This partnership will allow our team to continue to increase its capabilities.”
The 2016-2017 season includes twelve races with Monaco (13 May) and Paris (20 May), among them.