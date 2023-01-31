Podcast: A tour of Amy Sherald’s ‘The World We Make’ at Hauser & Wirth in Monaco

Amy Sherald is famous for presenting her portraits of Black Americans in a way that confronts the tradition of social portraiture, a tradition that for too long has excluded the black men, women, families and artists whose lives have been inextricably linked to the social and political narratives.

This is audio from Monaco Life‘s tour of the exhibition ‘The World We Make’ by Amy Sherald at the Hauser & Wirth gallery in Monaco, with the gallery’s Alice Haguenauer.

Image: ‘For love, and for country’ 2022, oil on linen, 312.4 x 236.2 cm, © Amy Sherald Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth, and Amy Sherald. Photos: Joseph Hyde