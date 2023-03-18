Podcast: This Week in Monaco 17th March

The Monaco Life journalists behind the headlines this week talk about Prince Albert’s 65th birthday, the controversial Esplanade des Pecheurs project, the rumours flying around Ferrari, shock suspension at AS Monaco basketball and Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters line-up confirmed.

Featuring Editor in Chief: Cassandra Tanti, Editor and Journalist Elsa Carpenter, News and Lifestyle Journalist Stephanie Horsman, and Sports Journalist Luke Entwistle.

To listen to the podcast, simply click play in the box below…