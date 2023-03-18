16 ° C
Profile
Podcast: This Week in Monaco 17th March

Podcast: This Week in Monaco 17th March

by: Cassandra Tanti
18/03/2023

The Monaco Life journalists behind the headlines this week talk about Prince Albert’s 65th birthday, the controversial Esplanade des Pecheurs project, the rumours flying around Ferrari, shock suspension at AS Monaco basketball and Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters line-up confirmed.

Featuring Editor in Chief: Cassandra Tanti, Editor and Journalist Elsa Carpenter, News and Lifestyle Journalist Stephanie Horsman, and Sports Journalist Luke Entwistle.

To listen to the podcast, simply click play in the box below…

 

Most Popular

     
Babek Kebab: the new fast-casual restaurant in Monaco by Riccardo Giraudi
      
to catch a thief villa
Photos: “To Catch a Thief” villa goes up for sale for €3.6 million
      
esplanade des pecheurs
Monaco court turns down Pastor bid to halt Esplanade des Pêcheurs project