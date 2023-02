Listen to ‘This Week in Monaco’, our new Podcast where we talk to the journalists behind the biggest headlines of the week.

This week, we talk Monaco’s record property prices, the best places to brunch, new tax form for home owners, hot new exhibitions in Monaco, grand slam debut for Monaco’s Huge Nys, and the ASM transfer window slams shut



Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.