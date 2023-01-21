Podcast: This Week in Monaco

Presenting ‘This Week in Monaco’, our new Podcast where we talk to the journalists behind the biggest headlines of the week.
In this edition of This Week in Monaco, we talk about:
- Prince Albert at the World Economic Forum in Davos
- Property boom in the Alps
- A stellar year for SBM and the job drive
- This month’s events including Sainte Devote, the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo and more
- The story behind Monaco’s popular orange harvest
- Monte-Carlo Rally fever hits Casino Square
- Monaco’s Maserati MSG Racing performance in Formula E
- Has AS Monaco Basketball made the Euroleague this year?
- Romeo Beckham turns heads at La Turbie
- Monaco Life Snow Report
- Presenting Monaco Life’s new Best of Series: #1 Vintage
Click on the Podcast below to play…
Total time: 30 mins.