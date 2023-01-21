Podcast: This Week in Monaco

Presenting ‘This Week in Monaco’, our new Podcast where we talk to the journalists behind the biggest headlines of the week.

In this edition of This Week in Monaco, we talk about:

Prince Albert at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Property boom in the Alps

A stellar year for SBM and the job drive

This month’s events including Sainte Devote, the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo and more

The story behind Monaco’s popular orange harvest

Monte-Carlo Rally fever hits Casino Square

Monaco’s Maserati MSG Racing performance in Formula E

Has AS Monaco Basketball made the Euroleague this year?

Romeo Beckham turns heads at La Turbie

Monaco Life Snow Report

Presenting Monaco Life’s new Best of Series: #1 Vintage

Click on the Podcast below to play…

Total time: 30 mins.