Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

22 new cases of Covid-19 on 10 Nov. brings total to 512: 13 hospitalised - 8 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 97 home monitored, 378 healed, 1 resident death

Police step up checks on masks, curfew, social distancing

Police step up checks on masks, curfew, social distancing

By Stephanie Horsman - November 10, 2020

In its latest public assessment of the Covid situation in Monaco, the government says that current containment measures are working however controls will be stepped up to ensure everyone is abiding by the rules.

One week after the implementation of the new curfew measures, Minister of State Pierre Dartout and members of the government joined Director of the Princess Grace Hospital Benoîte de Sevelinges to update the press on the health situation in the Principality.

It was revealed that the incidence rate in Monaco has reached over 315 – derived from the number of positive cases over the past week per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Minister of State said that whilst not ideal, the situation in Monaco is better than in neighbouring France and Italy, where incidence rates are far higher.

“This rate has increased significantly,” he said, “but it remains lower than that of the Alpes-Maritimes, in the order of 367, and of the whole of France, with 457.6.”

He added: “For its part, the positivity rate is 8.75 versus 20.3 in France. Very clearly, despite these figures, we do not plan to move on to the lockdown stage because the measures taken appear to be adapted to Monegasque specificities.”

Overall, said the minister, there’s been a majority compliance with the rules with around 85% of people wearing masks in Monaco. However, there were over 140 fines handed out on the weekend as authorities stepped up controls, with around 90 people reprimanded for not wearing a mask, 25 for not respecting social distancing rules and 26 for being out after curfew.

“The battle will only be won if everyone shows responsibility,” said Mr Dartout. “There cannot be a security guard behind every person. But if everyone is mobilised, we will have a chance of winning the battle.”

With regards to screening, the government revealed that 1,800 to 1,900 people are being tested each week. PCR tests are still the most used and the most effective, but people are also encouraged to use the other methods at their disposal such as the new antigen tests now available.

According to Director of the Princess Grace Hospital Benoîte de Sevelinges, the hospital is currently utilising less than 50% of the facilities dedicated to Covid patients and the expected rise in hospitalisations over the weekend did not materialise. However, she warned that vigilance should be maintained as it is possible the peak has not yet been reached.

 

Photo: Centre Minister of State Pierre Dartout, Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario, Minister of Health and Social Affairs Didier Gamerdinger, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital Benoîte de Sevelinges,  © Communication Department of the Monaco Government / Michael Alesi 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew vaccine offers hope, but for who and when?
Next articleInterview: Prima Ballerina Isabella Boylston 

Editors pics

November 10, 2020 | Local News

Latest BeMed grants on offer

Monaco-based organisation BeMed is calling for the next round of projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean to come forward for funding.

0
November 9, 2020 | Local News

And they’re off!

The 9th Vendee Globe has begun with Boris Herrmann skippering the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco for Team Malizia in the solo non-stop race.

0
November 4, 2020 | Local News

‘Twinning’ Monaco and Dolceacqua

Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.

0
November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0

daily

November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Police step up checks on masks, curfew, social distancing

Stephanie Horsman

The government says that current Covid containment measures are working however controls will be stepped up to ensure everyone is abiding by the rules.

0
November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New vaccine offers hope, but for who and when?

Stephanie Horsman

With the announcement of a new vaccine showing early promise of preventing 90% of people from getting Covid, the next question is: who will be receiving it first?

0
November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Latest BeMed grants on offer

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco-based organisation BeMed is calling for the next round of projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean to come forward for funding.

0
November 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco behind push for new marine technologies

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert will deliver the opening speech for the IHO this November, which will gather online around 400 people to talk hydrography - the basis of all marine activities.

0
MORE STORIES

CleanEquity: Capitalising on the energy transition

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
According to experts, now is the time for entrepreneurs and investors to take advantage of the energy transition and jump on board the EU's ambition to be a global leader.

Pensioner hits scaffolding, road closed

Local News Staff Writer -
steering-wheel-801994_1920 A road in Beausoleil was closed to traffic in both directions on Tuesday morning after an elderly motorist lost control of his vehicle and struck scaffolding at 6 blvd Guynemer at about 11 am. The exact cause of the accident remains a mystery. The driver was not injured, but traffic on the RD51 was cut for the time needed to secure the scaffolding. A detour was set up using the RD53 to connect with the middle cornice (RD6007) and bypass the incident.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/?p=19702  