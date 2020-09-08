Weather
Pool reopens, with restrictions

By Stephanie Horsman - September 8, 2020

The Saint-Charles aquatic complex has reopened and resumed all activities and courses with measures adapted to the current health situation.

The Mairie of Monaco announced the reopening of the Saint-Charles swimming pool and complex on 7thSeptember, albeit with plenty of new rules in place to ensure the protection of all visitors.

In order to meet health regulations, there have been limits placed on the number of people allowed to participate according to each activity. For example, the number of people permitted to be in the pool at once is set at 30 for free swimming. Aquatic lessons such as aquabike, aquagym, aquados and aqua-trampo fitness can accommodate 16 people per class, whilst the prenatal classes can only take 8. Baby swim is also back on, but only one parent may now accompany their child, rather than the previous two. The gym remains closed for the time being.

In order to stay in compliance with social distancing regulations, a few new instructions have been put in place. Mask wearing is mandatory in the hallways, changing rooms and up to the edge of the pool. Plexiglass barriers have been installed at the entry and antibacterial gel is available in various areas around the complex.

Photo courtesy Mairie de Monaco

Changing rooms can be used, but it will no longer be possible to store items, not even clothing or shoes, in the lockers. Visitors must bring their belongings out to the pool area and keep them at the pool’s edge.

Entry and exit to the pool will be in a set pattern with the entry access coming through the men’s locker room and exiting through the women’s. Swimmers must shower before entering the water. None of the usual amenities are currently available for use, such as hair dryers, nor is access to the jacuzzi and hydrojets.

Those who come for group lessons are asked to not come too far in advance as waiting is not permitted.

The Saint-Charles complex has been awarded the Monaco Safe distinction, given only to establishments who meet the guidelines set forth by the Prince’s government, the Department of Health Action and the Monaco Welcome Office. The label tells visitors that the conditions of the establishment are in compliance with the local health rules put in place in the fight against Covid-19.

 

Photo courtesy: Mairie of Monaco 

 

 

