Pool reopens, with restrictions

Olivier Mura, Dr Gilles Chironi, Benoite de Sevelinges, Patrick Bini and Laetitia Mikail.
Last week, JCI Monaco – the Junior Chamber International
and also referred to as the Monaco Junior Chamber of Commerce, or JCEM– held another winning networking cocktail-conference, this time at the Yacht Club de Monaco.
Over 160 attendees, which included JCI Monaco members, Member of the Strategic Council for Attractiveness (CSA), members of the government and town hall, hospital staff, officials from the Public Works Office, as well as members of the public, came to hear three distinguished guests speak about “Health Care in Monaco: the Strategy of Attractiveness of the Princess Grace Hospital” on October 18.
The evening opened with Olivier Mura, National President 2017 of JCI Monaco, followed by JCI Monaco’s Director of Business Network Events 2017, Laetitia Mikail
, who pointed out that quality and personalised care are the fundamental values of the CHPG for which it has been recognised accordingly, with a grade A certification “without reserve or recommendation” – the highest possible accreditation awarded to a health-care institution.
Ms Mikail further stated, “I couldn’t possibly discuss Monaco’s attractiveness without mentioning the Monaco’s Strategic Council for Attractiveness. Since its launch in 2011, the CSA has been a key partner in developing public policy on economic development issues. One of the best possible examples of their work will be presented this evening since the Check-up Unit actually originated from the CSA.”
Leading the conference, Patrick Bini, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) since 2008, explained the strategy for attractiveness in the field of healthcare in Monaco and reminded the audience of the importance of the CSA.
Patrick Bini, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital.
Mr Bini, who along with Laetitia Mikail, was appointed by Sovereign Order in July 2017 as a qualified member of the CSA, also presented the hospital’s new logo to the public for the first time. “Princess Grace Hospital offers a complete range of treatments on an international level thanks to its high-quality medical teams and its state-of-the-art technological equipment for numerous specialisations,” he said.
The second speaker of the evening was CHPG’s Deputy Director, Benoîte de Sevelinges, who is also in charge of the New Hospital project. Ms de Sevelinges talked about values and services, which reflect the high standards of quality and safety of care provided by the hospital. “The high-end inpatient hospitality and catering service provided by the hospital are designed to improve the comfort and well-being of patients during their stay,” she explained.
Ms de Sevelinges mentioned that sustainable development is also a key part of the CHPG's institutional policy and a number of measures have been undertaken to improve performance in this area, such as energy savings, food waste reductions and waste management.
Benoite de Sevelinges, Deputy Director of the Princess Grace Hospital.
A particular focus was placed on the Monaco Princess Grace Checkup Unit, inaugurated in February 2016. Dr Gilles Chironi, Department Head
, gave details about this five-star luxury check-up unit where one can have a combination of multidisciplinary tests within a single block of time, in one single location and under the strictest confidentiality.
The conference portion of the evening ended with the insightful presentation of the New Hospital, one of Monaco's exemplary projects, the first part of which is due to be delivered in 2023.
“The project is part of a wider policy aimed at enhancing accessibility to the CHPG not just for patients and visitors with reduced mobility,” Ms de Sevelinges said, “but also for those for whom movement is difficult more generally.”
The Business Network event closed with a brief presentation from Nazanine Matin
, Founder of TEDxMonteCarlo, which takes place on November 11 at Grimaldi Forum
, who kindly offered invitations to three guest speakers.
The final Business Time of 2017, which be a sports-themed cocktail-conference, will take place in December.
Article first published October 24, 2017.
