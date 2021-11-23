Popular restaurants ordered to close for non-compliance

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Seven of Monaco’s most well-known restaurants have been temporarily closed for not adhering to the strict mandatory mask rule for employees.
Monaco Renewable Energy has announced the acquisition of five new photovoltaic parks which will cover about 12% of the Principality’s electricity consumption.
For the second week running, the circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has doubled. Meanwhile, the EU has just approved the first Covid treatment pill.
The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.