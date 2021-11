Popular restaurants ordered to close for non-compliance

READ ALSO

Prince Albert will deliver the opening speech at the Energy Security Forum, which takes place at the Yacht Club on Friday, June 2. The company Trust Events is organising the important pan-European forum in cooperation with Adam Smith Conferences. The conference provides an annual debate and networking platform to discuss all issues involved in creating a secure, clean and reliable energy future in Europe. Bringing together leading European policy makers, key energy market players, well-known analysts and experts as well as customers, the conference will address decisions about how to make the European energy market a unified reliable trading ground, how to promote and intensify the introduction of cleaner energy sources into the mix, and discuss new investments in the energy infrastructure and innovations, organisers say. Keynote Session 1 studies the institutional role in creating a new energy security strategy for Europe, and speakers include Volodymyr Kistion, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Alexander Kwasniewski, President of Poland, 1995-2005, Danilo Türk, President of Slovenia, 2007-2012, and Guy Verhofstadt, Leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Group and Member of the European Parliament from Belgium, Prime Minister of Belgium (1999-2008), among others. Further sessions focus on Analytical Market Debate; Energy trading; Regional Perspectives, with a special focus on Central and Eastern Europe; Regional cooperation in the CEE area – V4 initiative, and Creating the Right Energy Mix for a Clean and Secure Future.