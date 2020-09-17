Weather
27 ° C
27°C
20°C
Sunny
Friday, September 18, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 17 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 186: 2 hospitalised, 31 home monitored, 147 healed, 1 resident death

Port goes car-free for a day

Port goes car-free for a day

By Cassandra Tanti - September 17, 2020

The streets surrounding Port Hercule will be closed to all motorised traffic this weekend, giving people in Monaco an opportunity to enjoy ‘Sunday by Bike’.

The Port District of Monaco will be completely closed to cars, buses and other motorised vehicles on Sunday 20th September from 10am to 6pm for a ‘Sunday by Bike’ event being held in honour of European Mobility Week.

The event, organised by the Department of the Environment, aims to promote the use of non-motorised mobility to “re-appropriate” this territory usually occupied by cars. They are encouraging people to come by foot, bicycle, scooter, skateboard, roller skates or any other non-motorised type of transport.

Activities have been set up on the Quay Albert Ier, opposite Rue Princesse Caroline, and include an opportunity to test a bike or electric scooter and a witness a demonstration on how Monabike works.

To ensure everyone’s safety, helmets for under 18s are required whilst riding a scooter or bicycle.

Certain traffic lanes will be closed including Boulevard Albert 1er, part of Avenue JF Kennedy and Route de la Piscine.

Strict compliance with the current health regulations will be enforced and barrier gestures will be in place. Masks are compulsory for all participants who are not involved in a sports activity and hydroalcoholic gel will be available at locations around the venue.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco’s new intimate fine dining experience
Next articleEver Monaco 2020

Editors pics

September 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid testing centre reopens

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.

0
September 16, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Ballet announces winter schedule

Ballets de Monte-Carlo is returning for the 2020-21 season with an amazing line-up featuring an anthology of works by the ballet’s director, Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0
September 15, 2020 | Local News

Summer concert in the Place du Casino

SBM has announced that the first cultural event to take place in the newly renovated Place du Casino will be held this weekend, featuring a concert by Cecilia Bartoli and the Musicians of the Prince.

0
September 12, 2020 | Local News

Photos: Monaco retrofits Grace Kelly’s famous convertible

Prince Albert has unveiled a hybrid version of the Sunbeam Alpine driven by Grace Kelly in ‘To Catch a Thief’, a retrofit undertaken right here in the Principality.

0

daily

September 17, 2020 | Local News

Transavia offers first domestic flight from Nice

Cassandra Tanti

Transavia has announced its first five domestic routes that include a new run between Nice Côte d’Azur and Nantes Atlantique airports starting in November.

0
September 17, 2020 | Local News

Ever Monaco 2020

Cassandra Tanti

Ever Monaco, the first event to take place at the Grimaldi Forum since the health crisis hit, has been a great success, with two particular unveilings attracting plenty of attention.

0
September 17, 2020 | Local News

Port goes car-free for a day

Cassandra Tanti

The streets surrounding Port Hercule will be closed to all motorised traffic this weekend, giving people in Monaco an opportunity to enjoy ‘Sunday by Bike’.

0
September 17, 2020 | Local News

Grimaldi Forum shines light on childhood cancer

Cassandra Tanti

The Grimaldi Forum will be illuminated in gold evening during the month of September as part of the Shine Gold initiative, supporting those who suffer or have suffered with childhood cancer.

0
MORE STORIES

Professionals decry “shipwreck” of yachting industry

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_4172" align="alignleft" width="399"]Photo: Facebook ECPY Photo: Facebook ECPY[/caption] The Committee of European Yachting Professionals (ECPY) and the organisation that manages the ports of Nice, Cannes, Villefranche and Golfe-Juan – CCI Nice Côte d’Azur – have joined in raising the alarm over a crisis in the yachting sector. Of most concern is the raising of taxes and fees and the reintroduction of rules and regulations that had fallen into disuse. The economic and regulatory burden is now so heavy that yacht owners are considering moving their vessels to other Mediterranean jurisdictions, they say. The yachting sector has doubled in size over the last ten years and the prospects for further growth are excellent, but France risks losing a large part of the industry that helps support local economies. French taxation as applied to the yachting sector is also very complex, the CCI says. The organisation is resorting to social media to get its message across and has launched a Linkedin group on “taxation for yachting” as well as producing a short explanatory film on the subject.
The plastic oceans

Fraser Yachts takes plastic to task

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_10717" align="alignnone" width="599"]Photo: The Plastic Oceans Foundation/David Jones Photo: The Plastic Oceans Foundation/David Jones[/caption] Fraser Yachts has announced a partnership with The Plastic Ocean Foundation as part of its efforts to protect the marine environment that provides the basis of the luxury yacht industry. The Foundation, a global network of independent not-for-profits and charitable organisations, wants to change the world’s attitude towards plastic within a generation and Fraser Yachts has offered its total support for the cause. Fraser Yachts not only sells luxury yachts, the company is also the leading charter company in the world; provides yacht management and crew recruitment services for luxury yachts and project manages the construction and refit of superyachts. The company, with offices across the world, from Seattle to Sydney, will promote the work of the Foundation through social media, ask its team to act as ambassadors for Plastic Oceans and work with the charity to produce a common document to send to yacht owners and clients as well as training guidelines for crews on yachts, with the general aim of reducing plastic wastage and use. Fraser Yachts will also introduce an internal campaign within its worldwide offices to reduce plastic waste and, with the Foundation, develop a proposal for studies and educational exercises to promote to its numerous owners, using yachts as the focal point. “Every year we are producing more than 300 million tonnes of plastic, half of this is designed for single use, and each year around 8 million tonnes of it ends up in our oceans,” said David Jones of the Plastic Oceans Foundation. “We are genuinely thrilled that a prestigious company like Fraser Yachts has shown so much enthusiasm for what we are trying to achieve and has agreed to commit resources and to use its global voice to help us change the way we deal with plastic waste.” Said Raphael Sauleau, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Yachts: “We are always looking for ways to protect the environment and give back to the oceans that we make our livelihood from; we want to make sure that the oceans remain a beautiful place for many people to enjoy for future generations. We were very impressed with the work and the enthusiasm of Plastic Oceans. One of the great features of their strategy is that it is relatively simple to put in place, if everyone made a little effort it will result in a huge impact. We know that this topic is also close to the hearts of our clients and we look forward to working with them on various initiatives.” The Plastic Ocean Foundation will also support and promote the efforts of Fraser Yachts to resolve the plastic pollution issue where ever and whenever possible. The Foundation, which has operations in the USA, Canada, Hong Kong and the UK is the organisation behind A Plastic Ocean – an award winning film that shows the devastating impact of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. The film, which took four years to make, examines the way the reckless disposal of plastic waste has created a serious environmental problem which needs immediate worldwide attention. A Plastic Ocean will be available to watch starting January 20, 2017 on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and all major digital platforms. READ ALSO: A Monaco Yacht Show Series Original: Roberto Giorgi READ ALSO: Monaco’s motor-boating body honours environment  