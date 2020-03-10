Port Palace hotel under new ownership

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
All of Italy is on lockdown amid attempts to contain Covid-19. People have been ordered to stay at home and seek permission for essential travel
As Italy goes into lockdown and tourism businesses enter a tail-spin, there are calls for governments to put as much effort into halting the economic impact of Covid-19 as treating the health crisis.
French property investor The Madar Group has just bought the Port Palace from Lofti Maktouf. Their plan is to update the hotel to meet the expectations of today’s savvy young clientele.
After Super Tuesday last week showed former vice president Joe Biden resurrecting his campaign and halting Bernie Sander’s progress, this Tuesday sees a flurry of state primaries and caucuses.
Euromoney has announced Barclays Private Bank as the best private bank in Monaco for ESG/Impact Investing, according to its 2020 Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey.