Port Palace hotel under new ownership

A dozen Air France flights were cancelled on Wednesday as flight crew started a week-long strike. Once again, Paris Orly was the most seriously affected. Other airlines have been operating normally. Meanwhile, the recent spate of terror attacks in France and Germany has had a noticeable impact on bookings for flights to French destinations. Last November's attacks in Paris had already led to a fall in reservations of 16 percent, according to travel industry analyst ForwardKeys, and this figure has now reached 20 percent following the attack in Nice on July 14 that claimed 84 victims. During the week immediately following the Bastille Day atrocity, tourist visits to France fell by 8.8 percent and by 9.4 percent to Nice, compared to the same period of 2015. Before the Nice attack, visitor numbers to the Côte d'Azur had climbed two percent in the period July 1 and July 14 compared to the same two weeks of last year. However, figures for forward reservations are much worse, showing a 57 percent drop in bookings for Nice in the seven days immediately after the outrage.