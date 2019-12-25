Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince’s Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months. The priorities of this strategic program, titled ‘Extended Monaco’, are to serve the quality of life in the Principality, offer a new cycle of economic prosperity, and increase the value of public service.

The ‘Extended Monaco, Smart Principality’ program was presented at the Yacht Club of Monaco in the presence of Prince Albert II on 30th April.

“Monaco in a digital world, it is a country whose size is its strength, it is an asset to make even more efficient, more sustainable, more human our economic and social model,” said Prince Albert.

The Inter-ministerial delegate for Digital Transition, Frédéric Genta, outlined the fundamentals of this digital strategy: “Extended Monaco is the foundation of our future growth, growth that needs foundations like the 5G, the Sovereign Cloud, the optical fiber … “.

Extended Monaco is designed to attract businesses and activities through the development of new technologies, such as blockchain, using innovative financing methods. To become the world leader in environmental ICO (Initial Coin Offering), the State is funding the first ICO dedicated to the production of a new documentary film by Luc Jacquet, Oscar winner of the ‘March of the Emperor’.

‘Extended Monaco’ will also apply digital simultaneously to all public policies, such as health, education, and smart city initiatives. “We will train the digital generation of children, digitally. Our education is a strategic asset for our future because in a digital world, value is based on intelligence and knowledge,” said Frédéric Genta.

To improve the user experience in their interactions with various government bodies, the objective is to also dematerialise 100% of administrative procedures by the year 2022.

The Extended Monaco program will be fully implemented over the next three years.

Photo: Monaco Extended – HSH Prince Albert II, surrounded on his left by Luc Jacquet and Frédéric Genta, on his right, Cédric Biscay and Thomas Battaglione of the SMEG. © Direction / Manuel Vitali

This story was originally published on 3rd May 2019