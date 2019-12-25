Weather
Wednesday, December 25, 2019

News

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

By Staff Writer - December 25, 2019

The Prince’s Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months. The priorities of this strategic program, titled ‘Extended Monaco’, are to serve the quality of life in the Principality, offer a new cycle of economic prosperity, and increase the value of public service.

The ‘Extended Monaco, Smart Principality’ program was presented at the Yacht Club of Monaco in the presence of Prince Albert II on 30th April.

“Monaco in a digital world, it is a country whose size is its strength, it is an asset to make even more efficient, more sustainable, more human our economic and social model,” said Prince Albert.

The Inter-ministerial delegate for Digital Transition, Frédéric Genta, outlined the fundamentals of this digital strategy: “Extended Monaco is the foundation of our future growth, growth that needs foundations like the 5G, the Sovereign Cloud, the optical fiber … “.

Extended Monaco is designed to attract businesses and activities through the development of new technologies, such as blockchain, using innovative financing methods. To become the world leader in environmental ICO (Initial Coin Offering), the State is funding the first ICO dedicated to the production of a new documentary film by Luc Jacquet, Oscar winner of the ‘March of the Emperor’.

Extended Monaco’ will also apply digital simultaneously to all public policies, such as health, education, and smart city initiatives. “We will train the digital generation of children, digitally. Our education is a strategic asset for our future because in a digital world, value is based on intelligence and knowledge,” said Frédéric Genta.

To improve the user experience in their interactions with various government bodies, the objective is to also dematerialise 100% of administrative procedures by the year 2022.

The Extended Monaco program will be fully implemented over the next three years.

Photo: Monaco Extended – HSH Prince Albert II, surrounded on his left by Luc Jacquet and Frédéric Genta, on his right, Cédric Biscay and Thomas Battaglione of the SMEG. © Direction / Manuel Vitali

This story was originally published on 3rd May 2019

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Monaco tops list for real estate prices

Staff Writer

Monaco remains the most expensive prime residential market in the world with the average price per square metre now at €48,800.

0
December 24, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Prince launches new electric bikes

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is upping its game in the electric bike department, boosting its service by offering more bikes, more stations and a new easy-to-use system.

0
December 24, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Monaco’s largest solar power station unveiled

Cassandra Tanti

A giant solar power station has been inaugurated on the roof of Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum, marking a significant milestone in the Principality’s energy transition. Eventually, electricity generated from the station will be used to power the new eco-district. The major photovoltaic project was launched in April 2019, when the Grimaldi Forum signed a ‘SunE’ contract […]

0
December 24, 2019 | Local News

Top story: One Monte Carlo luxury complex inaugurated

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s elaborate new complex One Monte Carlo has been inaugurated. Overlooking the world-famous Casino Square and boasting no less than 23 luxury stores, the residential complex lines a brand new promenade dedicated to Princess Charlene.

0
MORE STORIES

The Twelve Beers of Christmas

Local News Staff Writer -
ACR Allze Hop 2 The American Club of the Riviera (ACR) celebrated Christmas on Saturday with lunch at Pastry Plaisirs in Nice. But before tucking into spinach and walnut homemade ravioli, drizzled with the chef's signature gorgonzola cream sauce, a dozen members visited the new microbrewery in Nice, Allez Hops! at 15 rue Defly, open since the summer by ACR Governor, Daniel Deganutti. Allez Hops!, which is not a bar, sells over 200 varieties of bières artisanales, with an average price of €3 a bottle (and the most expensive sells for €24). For holiday gift suggestions, the have their own brew, Christmas Bleue, or for €56, you can pick up The 12 Beers of Christmas. Alternatively, you could organise a themed tasting for a group of friends. IMG_5459 Mr Deganutti and his French wife Julie, both delightful, presented the group with a beer tasting session, in English, introducing local beers from the Côte d’Azur. Samples were given of six different beers: Brasserie Artisanale de Nice: Zytha; Brasserie du Comté Blanche: Bio du Mercantour (St Martin-de-Vesubie); Colgan’s: Hopbuckler IPA (Mouans-Sartoux); Mare Nostrum: Ambrée (Castillon); Lou Soulèu: Lou Garoupe (Antibes) Brune; and Brasserie Bleue: Nöelle (Nice). The hour-long tasting provides plenty of engaging commentary by Mr Deganutti on the local breweries and brewers and state of the local marketplace, as well as tips for serving beer – 4°C for lager to 13°C for darker beers – and suggestions for pairing with food. IMG_5455 “With winemaking, the most important aspect is the terroir,” Mr Deganutti explained to the ACR enthusiasts. “The fundamental environment of the vine, like the soil and weather, allows the grape to bring out the flavour of the terroir. But beermaking is different. In fact, it’s like cooking. You create a distinctive and pleasant taste by adding to the main four ingredients – hops, grain, water and yeast.” Mr Deganutti told Monaco Life, “I had the idea for the micro-brewery three years ago at Thanksgiving and did my research. There are a dozen artisanale breweries operating in the Alpes-Maritimes but only one other microbrewery in Nice, near Liberation. We’ve had a great response, with all types of people coming into the shop, from students to bière artisanale connoisseurs. Of course, the French love to learn about the different types of beer.” A reminder to ACR members that lunch and AGM will take place on Saturday, January 21 at Le Mayssa Beach restaurant in the port of Villefranche-sur-Mer. ACR Article first published December 11, 2016.    
Around HSH the Sovereign Prince: Mrs. Susi Pudjiastuti, Minister of Fisheries and the Sea (Indonesia); Mr. Angus Mackenzie, Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Australia to UNESCO and HE Mr. Bernard Fautrier, Vice-President, Managing Director of the Prince Albert II Foundation. © Directorate of Communication / Stéphane Danna

Opening of the ICRI General Assembly

Local News Staff Writer -
The first General Assembly of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) under the Monegasque co-presidency was opened by HSH the Sovereign Prince.