Positives amidst “unprecedented decline” in airport activity

Friday, January 15, 2021
17 new Covid cases on 14 Jan. brings total to 1,145: 21 hospitalised: 14 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 114 home monitored, 947 recoveries, 8 deaths
Nice airport’s commercial aviation traffic fell an astounding 68.4% in 2020. Though alarming, the slow year did allow airport authorities to rebuild and renovate, getting a jump on creating “the airport of tomorrow”.
A report issued by Nice Côte d’Azur on Thursday revealed that the airport saw a massive drop in both air traffic and passengers in 2020, with only 4.58 million people travelling commercially through the third busiest airport in France, equating to a 68.4% decline. In addition, there was also a 37.1% drop in general aviation practices for the year.
“This drop in activity is significant, but nevertheless should be put into perspective because it is less marked than most of the of other major airports – national or European,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Airports of the Côte d’Azur. “This demonstrates the resilience and relevance of our model which favours direct connections, still mainly European and therefore less sensitive to border closures between continents which strongly impact long-haul traffic. But we remain confident for the recovery as the underlying assets of our territory, which remains particularly attractive, are powerful.”
In 2019, 14.485 million passengers went through Nice Côte d’Azur airport. In 2020, the Covid pandemic kept people at home in record numbers through border closures, fear of catching or spreading the virus, and general travel restrictions which prohibited casual travel much of the year and continues to do so into 2021.
But when life gives lemons, make lemonade. Nice Airport authorities used this time to carry out projects both on infrastructure and in the community.
Since early January, the airport has started works on renovating its North runway, which is normally dedicated to landings. The project was designed to lessen environmental impact and modernise the facility.
In order to make the project as eco-friendly as possible, the airport will be recycling 20% of the current asphalt as well as positioning a concrete plant nearby to reduce the number of construction vehicles required as well as lessening noise.
“The maximum reuse of the spoil and the construction of this temporary concrete plant are for us two important levers aimed at reducing the noise and atmospheric pollution of this site, which is part of a necessary and regular renovation policy of our infrastructures.” explained Mr Goldnadel.
The project is set to last for roughly one month and will employ 200 people.
Additionally, Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, the owners of Nice Airport, have dedicated funds to reforest 2.6 hectares in the town of Carros which were destroyed by fire in 2017. In the first phase, 2,080 plants, including holm oak, downy oak, and various rowan trees, will be planted.
Additionally, 500 cedar plants will be planted near Cannes-Mandelieu Airport in the village of Saint-Cesaire-sur-Siagne. The total funding offered comes to €70,000, with an increase in 2021 to €100,000.
“The preservation of our territory has been our top priority for many years,” said Mr Goldnadel. “This is how we were the first airport in France to achieve carbon neutrality, in 2016. Today, we are continuing our efforts, despite the situation linked to the pandemic, and we are committing to a multi-year forest reforestation program in the municipalities of our territory. These first trees planted this winter will be followed by many others over the next few years.”
According to the airport group’s forecast, they will participate in the reforestation efforts of over 80% of the communal forests in the Alpes-Maritimes over the next 10 years. The trees planted will help eliminate 300 tonnes of carbon from the air.
The European Union is about to roll out its biggest stimulus package ever seen as focus turns from Covid testing and vaccination to economic recovery.
Monaco’s Covid fatality rate continues to rise sharply, with the death of an 88-year-old woman on Thursday.
The government has warned of sound disturbances at night for the next fortnight as new worksite containers are transported to the Testimonio II construction site.
AS Monaco was defeated 2-1 Tuesday night at home against Besiktas Istanbul in a Champions League Group G match. But there would be no fans of the visiting team to cheer on the victory.
The government banned supporters of Besiktas, the Turkish club playing AS Monaco in the Champions League, from entering the Principality for the game on Tuesday night.
Between 15,000 and 20,000 Besiktas fans caused havoc earlier this year when their team was playing at Lyon, which was given as the reason for the ban.
In a statement, the Monegasque government said: "Considering that several incidents in connection with football matches have involved supporters of Besiktas in recent years, and that the reality and gravity of the disturbances to public order committed by the Besiktas supporters are proven; (and) that the risk of violence and damage to property in the territory of the Principality is high (...)
“From Monday, October 16, at midnight on Tuesday, October 17, at midnight, the individual or collective entry, by any means, of persons who appear to be supporters of the football club of Besiktas Jimnastik Kulübü of Istanbul or behaving as such, is prohibited on the territory of the Principality."
The Official Bulletin of the Principality also referred to the continuing state of emergency in France pertaining to the order.
"The security forces can not be mobilised for the sole organisation of this international sporting event,” the Official Journal said.
The only goal for AS Monaco Tuesday was scored by Falcao at 30' mark.
Currently in Group G, Besiktas leads with nine points, with Leipzig (four points), Porto (three points) and Monaco (one point) in the race for second.