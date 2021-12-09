Possible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

Thursday, December 9, 2021
Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.
Photo source: Pixabay
French Health Minister Olivier Veran has announced that pharmacies will be permitted to temporarily open on Sundays as vaccination centres.
As the circulation of Covid among school students continues its upward trend, France’s government has announced the return of some restrictions.
The incidence rate in Monaco has hit an all-time high of 454, surpassing the neighbouring French department of the Alpes Maritimes. Hospitalisations are, however, remaining stable.