Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, December 9, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

37 Covid cases 7 Dec, 8 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 162 home monitored, 3,766 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

Possible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

Possible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

By Stephanie Horsman - December 9, 2021

Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.

According to a report in Thursday’s Monaco Matin, a new serological pass is soon to be introduced in the Principality. The pass is only valid in Monaco, but it does allow residents the opportunity to postpone their third dose if their antibody count is high enough.

“There will be a specific document to allow these people to benefit from a valid health pass and to postpone the third injection,” said Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger to the newspaper. “We are in the middle of finalising the process. This certificate will come into effect, and it will be a paper document. We are in the process of finalising it because we have to guarantee its authenticity, the identity of its holder.”

A person’s level of antibodies can only be determined in a serological (blood) test. These are offered free of charge as part of the Principality’s national serological monitoring programme.

The pass, with its limited use and two-month validity, does not eliminate the need for a third shot completely, nor does it give certificate holders the ability to flout the rules outside the borders. The pass will not be accepted in France or Italy, for example. But for those happy to stay local and dine or visit cultural sites, it is an option if they do not wish to have a booster. 

Meanwhile, during a 6th December National Council meeting, Minister of State Pierre Dartout reiterated calls for more members of the population to get fully vaccinated, saying, “Our goal remains to achieve a rate of 90% for the population over 12-years-old. We’re just over 65% today, which is the room for improvement we still have to fill.”

 

 

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco Experiences: Spa Metropole by Givenchy
Next articleEpic title battle set to conclude this weekend

Editors pics

October 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco relaxes some Covid restrictions

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors except in highly populated areas. The government has also announced that people over 65 can receive a third dose of the Covid vaccine.

0
September 2, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS Series: The Superyacht Broker

Key to the success of the Monaco Yacht Show are the guys that shake down the deals and act as the bridge between the buyer and the seller - The Brokers. Meet Patrick Coote.

0
July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
June 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Population urged to take part in major Covid study

Monaco has launched a large-scale epidemiological study to determine how much of the population is protected against Covid-19, and free antibody tests are part of the programme.

0

daily

December 9, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Possible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.

0
December 9, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France expands vaccination capabilities of pharmacies

Stephanie Horsman

French Health Minister Olivier Veran has announced that pharmacies will be permitted to temporarily open on Sundays as vaccination centres.

0
December 7, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Alpes-Maritimes ramps up Covid rules for kids

Stephanie Horsman

As the circulation of Covid among school students continues its upward trend, France’s government has announced the return of some restrictions.

0
November 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Rapidly rising Covid cases in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The incidence rate in Monaco has hit an all-time high of 454, surpassing the neighbouring French department of the Alpes Maritimes. Hospitalisations are, however, remaining stable.

0
MORE STORIES

Interview: Fashion designer Alessandra Vicedomini

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Cassandra Tanti -
Alessandra Vicedomini is a well-known personality in Monaco, respected for her ambition and style. She spoke to Monaco Lifeabout why she decided to leave the catwalk more than a decade ago to take over the Vicedomini family brand and how she has managed to turn it into the small fashion empire that it is today.

New underground tunnel project well underway

A pedestrian tunnel that will link Fontvieille to the top of Boulevard du Jardin Exotique is well on its way to completion with the use of ingenious engineering and brute force.