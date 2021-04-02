Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Friday, April 2, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 1 Apr, 20 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,128 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Possible change to April holiday dates

Possible change to April holiday dates

By Stephanie Horsman - April 2, 2021

Monaco is mulling over whether to adjust the dates of the spring half term school holiday to match those of France.

Classrooms in the Principality will continue to provide face-to-face lessons next week from 5th April, unlike neighbouring France, but there is debate as to whether to bring forward holiday dates currently set for later in the month.

The government said in a statement on Thursday that it is going to “measure the advantages and disadvantages of each of the two options and their consequences.”

In France, the new lockdown schedule announced on Wednesday will have students do a week of distance learning from 5th April, followed by an earlier spring half term for the entire country starting on 12th April.

Monaco typically follows the half term breaks of the Alpes-Maritimes region, so this sudden shift will impact parents and students in the Principality.

The current spring break in Monaco is scheduled to begin on 22nd April but there may be a chance of pushing those dates up by two weeks.

The two options on the table are to maintain the current schedule with school operations continuing until 22nd April and returning on 10th May. The alternative option is that Monaco follows the half term holiday schedule of the latest decree in France, which would end face-to-face teaching on 12th April with a return on the 26th.

 

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCurfew extended but measures continue
Next articleMonaco holds top spot for real estate

Editors pics

March 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

First report on health impact of Covid

IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0

daily

April 2, 2021 | Local News

Possible change to April holiday dates

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco is mulling over whether to adjust the dates of the spring half term school holiday to match those of France.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Curfew extended but measures continue

Stephanie Horsman

The government has again extended all current health measures that were set to expire on 2nd April, but has given residents an extra hour in the evening with the new curfew starting at 8pm.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Monaco is fully Google compatible

Cassandra Tanti

It’s been announced that internet users in the Principality now have access to all online Google services, including the new Stadia gaming service and increased Gmail storage.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Launch of 2021 #WhiteCard campaign

Cassandra Tanti

The Champions for Peace on Friday digitally launched the 2021 #WhiteCard campaign under the motto ‘Behind each #WhiteCard, there is a story’.

0
MORE STORIES
Hotel de Paris roof fire

Hôtel de Paris rooftop goes up in...

Local News Staff Writer -
Fire has ravaged part of Monaco’s legendary Hôtel de Paris. The blaze broke out at around 11.30am on Thursday 31st January in the new rooftop spa.

UBS Monaco renews support for New National...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_26356" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] The NMNM (Nouveau Musée National de Monaco) and UBS Monaco have renewed their partnership, continuing a collaboration that has lasted for five years. Agnes Falco, Managing Director, General Manager of UBS (Monaco) SA, said: "As an economic actor of Monaco for more than 60 years, it is our responsibility to make a lasting commitment to develop the attractiveness of the market by investing both in the development of our offers and services and in supporting Contemporary Art is part of the DNA of the UBS brand. Ms Falco added, “This partnership with the NMNM reflects our deep desire to actively participate in the cultural development of the Principality, by allowing the Museum to perfect its collection and to be able to offer an exhibition programme within Villa Paloma and Villa Sauber throughout the year.” Welcoming the renewal of the bank’s support, Marie-Claude Beaud, Director of the New National Museum of Monaco, commented: “From the beginning of our partnership and to this day, we have been fortunate to have support and understanding of a rare philanthropic quality in relation to our needs and requests. Thanks to UBS, for the year 2018 and those to come, we will be able to continue our research and carry out a complete programme of amazing and original exhibition projects.” Among the highlights of the 2018 programme, the NMNM will present an exhibition of ten recent acquisitions that have integrated the Museum's collections with the support of UBS. The artists honoured in this first instalment are Matti Braun, Natalie du Pasquier, Francesco Gennari, Apostolos Georgiou, Jef Geys, Joao Maria Gusmao plus Pedro Paiva, Jean-Michel Sanejouand and Daniel Steegmann Mangrane. From the beginning, the NMNM, with the support of UBS, has been able to develop important exhibitions and publications but also to acquire works of art. Several projects were also able to be realised in collaboration with the presentation of works from the UBS Art Collection starting with Ed Ruscha's works on paper in 2013, in the Table of Contents of Villa Paloma, a series highlighting a work by an artist honoured John Baldessari in 2014 and Thomas Struth in 2016. The same year at the NMNM an exhibition by Thomas Demand connected the works of the collection of the UBS Art Collection Museum, and an off-the-wall project was embodied by the immersive installation "cloak" by the British artist Mike Nelson in the Monegasque headquarters of UBS Avenue of Great Britain, then in the process of renovation.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/contemporary-art-at-nmnm/