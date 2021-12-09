Weather
37 Covid cases 7 Dec, 8 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 162 home monitored, 3,766 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

Pre-Christmas deals at Braderie de Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - December 9, 2021

Load up on pre-holiday deals at the 24th annual Monaco merchant clearance sale this weekend at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.

From Friday morning until Sunday evening, thousands of items will be on sale, from men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces to sporting goods, home décor, and accessories.

Organised by the Union des Commerçants et Artisans de Monaco each year, the three- day event will feature flash sales and huge discounts on a variety of items just in time for holiday shopping sprees.

Maison Noir, ACM Boutique, Banana Moon, Carlo Ramello, Ekinsport, Moghadam, and Clo are amongst the many merchants expected to participate, as are new-comers Noblesse Oblige, Optique Grosfurez, Renew Your Style, Manufacture de Monaco, Garbarino Interior Design, and Boutique Retouches.

For the ultimate Christmas gift, Toyota Lexus of Monaco will also be on hand offering a selection of vehicles discounted by up to €7,550 for a Toyota and €17,280 for a Lexus.

There will also be catering on-site so no hunger pangs to slow down the shopping.

Entry is free and a valid health pass is required. Preferential parking packages are available in the car parks of Fontvieille, excluding the Fontvieille Shopping Centre and Parking de la Colle car parks.

For more detailed info on merchants and particulars, visit the event’s social media page at https://www.facebook.com/braderiedemonaco/

 

Editors pics

December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Karl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

The atmosphere was “electric” at the Karl Lagerfeld estate auction hosted in Monaco this past weekend, where a total of €12 million was realised, far above the pre-sale high estimate of €3 million.

0
December 6, 2021 | Local News

Christmas Market in the Great White North  

The Princely family has officially opened Monaco’s Christmas Village and this year, get ready to encounter puffins, the Niagara Falls and immeasurable wilderness as the Port takes on a Canada theme. 

0
December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0

daily

December 9, 2021 | Culture

Epic title battle set to conclude this weekend

Luke Entwistle

F1 championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into this weekend’s final round in Abu Dhabi level on points as a classic, often bitter, title battle reaches its denouement.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Possible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Ski Report: 10-13 December

Luke Entwistle

In our new weekly Ski Report, Monaco Life brings you all of the latest information on skiing conditions at the region’s most popular resorts.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Pre-Christmas deals at Braderie de Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Load up on pre-holiday deals at the 24th annual Monaco merchant clearance sale this weekend at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.

0
Minister of State goes back to school

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_3823" align="alignnone" width="567"]Photo: © Direction de la Communication Charly Gallo Photo: © Direction de la Communication Charly Gallo[/caption] Yesterday morning, accompanied by Patrice Cellario, Interior Minister, and Isabelle Bonnal, Director of Education, Youth and Sports, Serge Telle, Minister of State, attended the first day of class at the Lycée Albert I, after being welcomed by the headmaster, Pierre Cellario. The Minister then visited students in the Vocational Education section (SEGPA) of the Technical and Hotel School of Monaco, in the presence of the headmaster, Jean-Marc Deoriti. Serge Telle said he wished to demonstrate the commitment of the Government to every student studying in the institutions of the Principality. They will get special attention and be accompanied in their school career to go as far as possible in their personal development. This diligence and individualised assistance in Monaco schools contributes to the excellence of the education system desired by HSH Prince Albert. This year, 5,883 students are enrolled in the Principality, 4,580 in the public sector and 1,303 in the private sector. READ MORE: Government sets agenda for 2016-17 school year

Thurs. Nov 23 – Sun Nov. 26...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 23 and Friday 24 November, 8.30 pm, Saturday 25 November, 9 pm, and Sunday 26 November, 4.30 pm, Théâtre des Muses “Fear”, contemporary theatre by Stefan Zweig, adapted by Elodie Menant with Aliocha Itovich, Hélène Degy and Ophélie Marsaud Information: +377 97 98 10 93