Pre-Christmas deals at Braderie de Monaco

Thursday, December 9, 2021
News
Load up on pre-holiday deals at the 24th annual Monaco merchant clearance sale this weekend at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.
F1 championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into this weekend’s final round in Abu Dhabi level on points as a classic, often bitter, title battle reaches its denouement.
Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.
In our new weekly Ski Report, Monaco Life brings you all of the latest information on skiing conditions at the region’s most popular resorts.
