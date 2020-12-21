Pre-Christmas win for Roca Team

Monday, December 21, 2020
5 new Covid cases on 20 Dec. brings total to 728: 8 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 63 home monitored, 621 recoveries, 3 deaths
Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 2020 Golden Foot Award in a ceremony that took place uniquely in Italy, earning his place on Monaco's Promenade des Champions.
AS Monaco Basketball had a massive Euro Cup 7 win against Lithuania’s Lietkabelis Panevezys on the opponent’s home turf in the last game before Christmas.
A much-needed win has put AS Monaco and their fans in jolly spirits as the team took a 1 to 0 victory against Dijon on the weekend.
New rules apply for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve in the Principality. Here is everything you need to know about the temporary relaxing of restrictions.