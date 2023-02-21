Premier League Highlights: Arsenal extend lead in tight title chase

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a late victory against Aston Villa, whilst challengers Manchester City drew with Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – The wheels appeared to have come off the Gunners’ title charge after a dip in form allowed Manchester City to close in. Mikel Arteta’s side looked to be heading for a draw at Villa Park, but for an injury-time own goal for former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Gabriel Martinelli then added another with just seconds remaining to return to winning ways.

Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – The Blues’ dismal form continues with Graham Potter’s job now seemingly in peril. James Ward-Prowse scored the only goal of the game: a trademark free-kick from just outside the box.

Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City – Marcus Rashford continued his red-hot form with a brace against Leicester City, whilst after a period in the wilderness, Jason Sancho has returned to the side and netted again against the Premier League strugglers.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham – In the absence of manager Antonio Conte, who is recovering from illness in his native Italy, Tottenham struggled in the first half but goals from Emerson and Heung-Min Son in the second half were enough for a comfortable victory.

Everton 1-0 Leeds United – A fortuitous Seamus Coleman goal won a crucial game for the Merseyside club. Managerless Leeds, who lost to AS Monaco in a friendly back in December, slip further into relegation trouble.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City – After Arsenal’s late win, the pressure was on Pep Guardiola’s side to keep up the chase. Former AS Monaco player Bernardo Silva looked to have given Manchester City the win, but having missed a spate of chances, Forest nicked a late point thanks to Chris Wood. Local rivals United are now just three points behind.

Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – Eddie Howe’s side couldn’t recover from a horrific start against Liverpool. Darwin Nuñez and Cody Gakpo gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a two-goal advantage, and by the 22nd minute, Newcastle were a man down after a foolish red card for goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Bournemouth – Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal in a tight contest at the bottom of the table. The victory lifts the Cherries out of the relegation zone.

Brighton 0-1 Fulham – A late Manor Solomon goal gifted Fulham the three points. Both sides are riding high this season and are exceeding expectations. Many filed Fulham for relegation, but their sights are now set on European qualification.

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – Little was riding on this game with both sides lying comfortably in mid-table, but it wasn’t devoid of drama. Vitaly Janelt scored a 96th-minute equaliser against their London rivals, cancelling out Eberechi Eze’s opener.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.