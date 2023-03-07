Premier League highlights: Arsenal rescue late victory, Liverpool hit Manchester United for seven

Arsenal secured a dramatic late win against Bournemouth to remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and reassert their tag as title favourites.

Elsewhere, Manchester City won comfortably, and under-pressure Chelsea manager Graham Potter got a much-needed victory over Leeds.

Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth

Arsenal looked to be heading to a shock defeat at the hands of the relegation-struggling Bournemouth. With under 30 minutes to go, Mikel Arteta’s men were 2-0 down, and in need of a mighty comeback. Thomas Partey halved the deficit before Ben White drew the Gunners level with 20 minutes to play. However, it wasn’t until the seventh minute of injury time that Arsenal got the winner through peripheral figure Reiss Nelson.

Brighton 4-0 West Ham United

Pressure is mounting on David Moyes at West Ham as Roberto De Zerbi’s side dismantled the Hammers. World champion Alexis Mac Allister scored the first of four as the Seagulls eased to a victory that puts them just a point behind seventh-placed Fulham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Adam Traoré got the only goal of a tight game at Molineux as Spurs suffered a setback to their Champions League aspirations. Liverpool are now just one win behind the North London club.

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

There was a huge shock at Anfield as recently-crowned Carabao Cup champions Manchester United were hit for seven by a struggling Liverpool side. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah all hit doubles, with Roberto Firmino completing the drubbing.

Brentford 3-2 Fulham

The Bees got the better of their West London rivals in the Monday night football. Both are enjoying brilliant seasons, and are separated by just one point in the table.

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton

A result that arguably does neither side much good. Both are in the relegation scrap and were desperately in need of a win. A Brennan Johnson double rescued a point for Forest, who are four points above the relegation zone. Everton remain in the final relegation spot.

Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace

A Joachim Anderson own goal was all that separated the two sides at Villa Park on Saturday. Both look on course to finish in mid-table and should cruise between now and the end of the season.

Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United

Potter finally got a win, and alleviated some of the pressure that was building on him. Wesley Fofana got the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge to keep the Blues in the top half of the table. Leeds remain outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Southampton 1-0 Leicester City

Carlos Alcaraz got the only goal of a nervy game at St. Mary’s. Both sides remain in relegation trouble. Leicester are two points above the drop zone, whilst Southampton are now just one point from safety.

