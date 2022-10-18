Premier League highlights: Arsenal steal a march on Manchester City at the top

Liverpool defeated Manchester City in a low-scoring derby at Anfield, allowing Arsenal to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

At the bottom of the table, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest continue to struggle with neither side able to earn the three points over the weekend. The games are coming thick and fast with an almost full round of mid-week Premier League fixtures coming up.

Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal – Mikel Arteta’s side scraped past Leeds at Elland Road. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal to extend the club’s winning run to seven games in all competitions. They now have a four-point cushion to Manchester City.

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – The pressure continues to pile on Steven Gerrard at the Midlands club. Significant investment in recent windows isn’t translating into results on the pitch, and the manager could soon pay the price. Chelsea recently made a managerial switch, and it currently looks to be paying off. Graham Potter has turned their season around and the club have won their last five in all competitions. Mason Mount scored both goals in the win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Nottingham Forest – Having completely revamped the squad in the summer, it is understandable why Forest are yet to click. They must do so quickly if they want to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom of the table. Ruben Neves’ goal was enough for managerless Wolves to secure the three points.

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City – Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game at Anfield. This fixture has often been a title decider in recent years, but Liverpool’s poor start to the season lessened the importance of the clash this time around. The win could nonetheless provide Liverpool with the momentum to get their season back on-track, whilst for City, it leaves them four points off table-topping Arsenal.

Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United – Both sides had the chances to win, but neither side took them. Joelinton went closest, hitting the bar with his first header, before heading the rebound against the upright. Both sides remain upper-mid table.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Everton – Antonio Conte’s men aren’t blowing side’s away season, but they are getting the job done. Harry Kane’s penalty gave the Spurs the lead midway through the second-half, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secured the points late on. They are now level on points with Manchester City.

Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Declan Rice canceled out Romain Perraud’s opener at St Mary’s. The home side remain in the relegation zone after the draw, and the Hammers remain comfortably mid-table.

Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – It ended all square in the battle of the promoted sides at Craven Cottage. Bournemouth were pegged back twice on the day with Aleksandr Mitrović’s penalty securing a point for Fulham. Both sides have begun the season well and sit in 10th and 11th.

Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace – Neither side could break the deadlock at the King Power stadium. The point lifts Leicester off the foot of the table, but with a side as talented as Leicester’s they should be doing considerably better.

Brentford 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion – An Ivan Toney double gave Brentford the win against Roberto De Zerbi’s side. After a brilliant start to the season, Brighton have stalled in recent weeks, and have fallen to seventh. They are just one point ahead of Brentford, who rise to ninth.