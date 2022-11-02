Premier League highlights: Chelsea thrashed, Arsenal continue to lead the way

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter made a nightmare return to the AMEX Stadium, as Brighton thumped his new side 3-1, whilst Arsenal and Manchester City once again won over the weekend.

Arsenal and Man City continue to set the pace in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side are three points clear of Tottenham in third with a game in hand, although it could have been more if not for a late comeback from Antonio Conte’s men.

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea – Potter’s return to the south coast of England didn’t go to plan. His side were three down before the break. Whilst Kai Havertz pulled one back early in the second half, no comeback ensued, and Brighton scored a fourth before full-time.

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City – Brendan Rodgers’ side remain in the relegation zone after a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick was enough to settle a tight battle at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City remain second and in pursuit of first-placed Arsenal.

Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – Eddie Howe’s men once again emphatically stated their European credentials. They ran riot against a managerless Aston Villa with Callum Wilson netting a brace.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – Odsonne Édouardscored the only goal in a tight game at Selhurst Park. Southampton worryingly remain just one point clear of the drop zone.

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham – Another game decided by a single goal. Marcus Rashford this time with the solitary strike to give Erik Ten Hag’s men victory against West Ham, managed by former Red Devils boss David Moyes.

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United – At what point is a Liverpool loss no longer a surprise? No one would have banked on Leeds taking any points away from Anfield, but they took all three thanks to a late Crysencio Summerville strike.

Brentford 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers – Wolves, still without a manager since Bruno Lage’s dismissal, took a point away from West London thanks to a Ruben Neves goal. However, it wasn’t enough to lift them out of the relegation zone.

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – Top met bottom at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and it was a predictably one-sided affair. Reiss Nelson netted a brace as the home side continued their spectacular start to the season. They remain two points clear of Manchester City.

Fulham 0-0 Everton – The only goalless affair of the weekend. Both sides remain in mid-table.

Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur – Rodrigo Bentancur completed Tottenham’s spectacular turnaround in injury time at the Vitality Stadium. A Kieffer Moore double gave Bournemouth a two-goal advantage before the 50-minute mark, but Tottenham fought back, scoring three, including one in injury time, cementing their third place.