Premier League Highlights: Liverpool score 9, Man City come from behind

In Monaco Life’s new feature, we round-up the Premier League action, including Liverpool’s 9-0 drubbing of newly-promoted Bournemouth and Manchester City’s remontada against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth – Liverpool equalled the Premier League record for the largest win during Saturday’s fixture against Bournemouth. In the wake of that result, Cherries’ manager Scott Parker has been sacked. Liverpool pushed for a 10th, which would have beaten the Premier League record, but failed to do so.

Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace – Despite going two behind to Patrick Vieira’s side at the Etihad, an Erling-Bruut Haaland-inspired Manchester City fought back to claim the three points.

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – Arsenal also came from behind as they continued their positive start to the season, whilst maintaining the feel-good factor at the Emirates. They left it late to grab the victory with Gabriel’s 86th minute goal completing the turnaround and return back to the summit of the Premier League.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City – Brendan Rodgers’ side’s miserable start to the season continued at Stamford Bridge. Despite going down to 10-men early on, Chelsea scored twice through Raheem Sterling, which was enough for the Blues to claim the three points.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United – Graham Potter continues to work miracles at the AMEX stadium. The south coast side were very briefly top of the league as they continue to surpass expectations. The club are nine unbeaten in the league, a record for the club.

Brentford 1-1 Everton – A late Vitaly Janelt goal salvaged a draw for Brentford in a game that they largely dominated. Anthony Gordon, who is heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park open the scoring, but the Toffees couldn’t hold on.

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United – Erik Ten Hag’s men backed up their win against Liverpool with a narrow win at St Mary’s. Without overly convincing, a Bruno Fernandes goal was enough to give Manchester United the three points.

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur – A Harry Kane double gave Tottenham the points at a bouncing City Ground. Newly-promoted Forest had their chances, but ultimately didn’t take advantage. Steve Cooper’s men will, however, still be happy with their positive start to the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Newcastle United – A late Allan Saint-Maximin stunner salvaged a point for the away side. The former Monaco and Nice player has begun the season in scintillating form, proving decisive against Manchester City last week and again this week at Molineux.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United – West Ham registered their first points of the season with victory over Aston Villa. Pablo Fornals’ finish midway through the second-half eased the pressure on David Moyes, whilst ramping up the pressure on Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

