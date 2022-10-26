Premier League highlights: Liverpool stunned, Manchester City close in on Arsenal

Nottingham Forest earned a shock win over Liverpool, whilst a draw for Arsenal allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top. Monaco Life reviews the recent Premier League action.

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton – Granit Xhaka’s opener was canceled out by a Stuart Armstrong equaliser in the second half. Having dropped two valuable points, Mikel Arteta’s side relinquished their four-point lead, allowing rivals Manchester City to close in.

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United – The home side looked to have clinched a late winner when Jorginho converted a penalty. But there was time for another twist in the tale. Casemiro’s header late in injury time salvaged a point for the Red Devils. Chelsea remain ahead of their opponents on the night by just one point.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-4 Leicester City – Leicester have looked sluggish so far this season, but they turned up on the big occasion. They put four past their local rivals to move out of the relegation zone. Former AS Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans got on the scoreline during the drubbing.

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – There were four goals at another match in the Midlands. Managerless Villa were out of sight within 15 minutes thanks to goals from Leon Bailey and a brace from Danny Ings. Ollie Watkins completed the scoring on the hour mark. The wins moves them clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds United 2-3 Fulham – Whilst Villa have moved to a position of relative safety, Leeds have slipped into further trouble. Despite Rodrigo giving the Yorkshire side the lead in the first half, Leeds lost out in a match that sees Fulham rise to seventh – an incredible position given they were one of the favourites for relegation.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United – Despite a Harry Kane finish in the second-half, Tottenham couldn’t salvage a point against Newcastle. The visitors took the lead thanks to Callum Wilson before Miguel Almirón doubled the score. Eddie Howe’s side move into the top four, and look a genuine candidate for the European places.

Manchester City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion – Erling Haaland once again did the damage, netting a brace before half-time. Leandro Trossard pulled one back after the break, but Pep Guardiola’s men had too much for their opponents, and Kevin De Bruyne’s finish meant City could see out the final minutes in serenity.

Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – Both sides remain in mid-table despite a one-sided affair at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil got the goals for Frank Lampard’s side.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – Nottingham Forest remain rock-bottom of the Premier League despite a shock win against Jürgen Klopp’s side. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game, as Liverpool failed to build on last week’s positive result against Manchester City.

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth – David Moyes’ side secured the three points in Monday night’s fixture. Kurt Zouma and Saïd Benrahma got the goals. West Ham remain mid-table.