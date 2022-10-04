Premier League Highlights: Man City and Arsenal prevail in local derbies

Manchester City and Arsenal overcame Manchester United and Tottenham in their respective local derbies over the weekend to continue to set the pace at the top of the league.

The Premier League returned over the weekend following the international break with 36 goals scored across 10 games.

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham – Mikel Arteta’s side remain top of the league following a dominant display against their North London rivals. Thomas Partey opened the scoring before Harry Kane leveled from the spot. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka in the second half, as well as a red card for Emerson Royal, saw Arsenal stroll to victory.

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – Jurgen Klopp’s struggles continue, although the post-match report could have looked much worse. A Leandro Trossard double gave Brighton an early lead before the home side hit back with a Roberto Firmino brace. Adam Webster’s own goal completed Liverpool’s turnaround before Trossard completed his hat-trick in the dying minutes to salvage a draw in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge of the Seagulls.

Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – An early Nathaniel Chalobah red card set the scene for an easy afternoon for Newcastle, who proceeded to score four goals before the hour mark. Bobby Decordova-Reid salvaged a late consolation.

Southampton 1-2 Everton – Pressure is growing on Ralph Hasenhüttl. Despite taking the lead in this game through Joe Aribo, Everton took only a matter of minutes to reply with a quickfire double to sink the Saints. Southampton remain just one point above the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – On his return to Selhurst Park, Conor Gallagher was the hero for Chelsea, curling home from the edge of the box late on to ensure a winning start for new manager Graham Potter.

Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – Scores were tied at the Vitality Stadium with neither side able to break the deadlock. They both remain comfortably mid-table.

West Ham 2-0 Wolves – In a crucial match for both sides, West Ham prevailed through goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen. The game lifts the Hammers out of the relegation zone and consigned Bruno Lage to the sack at Wolves.

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United – Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both registered hat-tricks to thump local rivals Manchester United. A late double from former Monaco man Anthony Martial gave some semblance of respectability to the score in a game that was completely dominated by the blue side of Manchester.

Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa – Leeds took a draw away from a match in which they played almost an entire half with 10 men. Neither side could find an opener, and both remain mid-table.

Leicester City 4-0 Nottingham Forest – Brendan Rodgers’ men registered their first win of the season on Monday night, comfortably beating their local rivals, who look in trouble. Both sides remain in the relegation zone, although Leicester, who have the quality to be a comfortably top-half team, will now be looking to push on.