Premier League highlights: Manchester City and Arsenal win again

Manchester City and Arsenal continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League, with both sides scraping narrow victories in the penultimate gameweek before the World Cup.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the table, whilst there was another managerial casualty after a thrashing at Saint Mary’s.

Manchester City 2-1 Fulham – Despite being down to 10-men for the vast majority of the match, Pep Guardiola’s side snatched the victory at the death. Joao Cancelo’s tackle in the box saw Fulham awarded a penalty, and the Portuguese full-back was subsequently sent off. The game tied at 1-1 until the 93rd minute, Kevin De Bruyne was clipped in the box, and on his return from injury, Erling Haaland stepped up to secure the victory to keep the pace with Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – A Mathias Jorgensen own goal in the 96th minute secured a dramatic draw for Nottingham Forest, but it wasn’t enough to lift them off the foot of the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion – Another game was decided by a late goal at Molineux. Pascal Grob scored in the 83rd minute to complete Brighton’s turnaround and seal consecutive victories for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Everton 0-2 Leicester City – After an awful start to the season, things are turning around for Brendan Rodgers’ side. A comfortable victory at Goodison Park sees the Foxes rise to 14th, having been stuck in the relegation zone for much of the season.

Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United – Unai Emery’s reign at Villa Park got off to the perfect start with a comfortable victory against a chronically inconsistent Manchester United.

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – Gabriel scored the only goal in a tight London derby at Stamford Bridge. Victory allows Mikel Arteta’s side to keep top spot with just one gameweek before the World Cup.

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle United – Ralph Hasenhüttl lost his job as Southampton boss after a heavy loss to Newcastle, who are forcing their way into the conversation for the top four. Southampton are now in the relegation zone, and managerless.

Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth – Leeds pulled off a thrilling comeback against Bournemouth. Two goals down with 30 minutes left, Jesse Marsch’s side scored three to take the three points.

West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace – Another game decided by a late, late goal. Micheal Olise scored in the final minute of stoppage time at the London Stadium to move up to 10th in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool – A Mohamed Salah double gave Liverpool an important victory and got Jürgen Klopp’s side back on track after a difficult period. Harry Kane halved the deficit in the second-half, but Tottenham couldn’t find the equaliser.