Premier League highlights: Manchester Utd revival continues, City held

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League despite defeat to a resurgent Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Monaco Life takes you around the grounds.

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal – after a disastrous start to the season, Erik Ten Hag’s men have now won four on the bounce, including against Liverpool and table-topping Arsenal. New signing Antony scored on his Manchester United debut before a Marcus Rashford brace in the second half gave Manchester United the points. They move up to fifth, whilst Arsenal remain top.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – last season’s Premier League challengers and Champions League finalists Liverpool continue their patchy start to the season with a draw in the Merseyside derby. Both sides had their chances, but neither side managed to break the deadlock.

Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City – after Erling Haaland gave Pep Guardiola’s side the lead in the second-half, it seemed as though the writing was on the wall. However, a late Leon Bailey strike salvaged a point for Steven Gerrard’s struggling Villa to take them out of the relegation zone, whilst denying City top spot.

Brighton and Hove Albion 5-2 Leicester City – Graham Potter’s side piled the misery on Leicester City, who remain bottom of the league with just a single point from their opening six matches. Despite arguably over-achieving with Leicester in recent seasons, Brendan Rodgers is now under huge pressure to turn things around, and quickly.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham – Chelsea were perhaps lucky to walk away with all three points at West Ham saw a late equaliser controversially chalked off by VAR. In the end, Kai Havertz’s strike in the 88th minute was enough to give Chelsea the win, which moves them up to sixth.

Brentford 5-2 Leeds United – An impressive Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick at the Community stadium to give Brentford an ultimately comfortable win against Leeds. His recent form has led to calls for him to be called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of this winter’s World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham – Tottenham edged London rivals Fulham on Saturday. Harry Kane looked to have sealed the points in the second-half when he double Antonio Conte’s side’s lead, but a later Aleksandr Mitrovic goal halved the deficit, which made for a nervy finish. However, they held on and move up to third.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth – In a clash of the newly-promoted sides, it was surprisingly Bournemouth who came out on top at the City Ground. Having lost 9-0 to Liverpool last weekend, which subsequently saw manager Scott Parker sacked, their torrid run looked like continuing. But having gone into half-time 2-0 down, Bournemouth launched a thrilling second-half comeback, which saw them take all three points.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Southampton – Daniel Podence’s goal just before half-time was enough to give Bruno Lage’s side the victory at Molineux. Both sides will likely finish mid-table this season judging on current form.

Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace – It ended goalless at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have enjoyed a steady start to the season, but will be looking to push on and challenge for the European places.