Premier League highlights: Shock Manchester City defeat allows Arsenal to extend lead

Manchester City succumbed to a shock injury-time defeat against Brentford on Saturday, allowing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.

This weekend marked the final gameweek before the World Cup. The prestigious international tournament begins this Sunday, and domestic action doesn’t restart until Boxing Day. Arsenal will therefore hold top spot in the Premier League on Christmas Day, although the London club have failed to convert that position on the last five occasions.

Manchester City 1-2 Brentford – The biggest shock at the weekend was at the Etihad Stadium. Ivan Toney, who narrowly missed out on England’s World Cup squad scored a dramatic 98th-minute winner to give Arsenal to increase their lead at the top.

Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – A Darwin Núñez double was enough to secure a Liverpool victory at Anfield. Jürgen Klopp’s side move up to sixth as a result.

Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – There was indignation at the Vitality Stadium as Everton lost to the Cherries twice in the space of a week. Frank Lampard’s men confronted the angry traveling crowd post-match, as he and his players unsuccessfully attempted to calm tempers. Everton look like they may once again be embroiled in a relegation battle.

West Ham United 0-2 Leicester City- The Brendan Rodgers revival is in full swing. James Maddison celebrated his call-up to the England World Cup squad with a goal. After languishing in the relegation zone for many weeks, Leicester are now steadily climbing the table.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds United – A late Rodrigo Bentancur double stunned Leeds and overturned a 3-2 deficit. Antonio Conte’s men were hopeless defensively but could rely on individual brilliance to get them out of trouble.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – Morgan Gibbs-White scored the only goal of the game. It was a crucial win for Forest, who nonetheless remain in the relegation zone.

Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea – After a bright start at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter’s Chelsea have hit a difficult patch. They have now lost their last three in all competitions. Newcastle, meanwhile, look the real deal and are soaring in third.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Arsenal – A top versus bottom clash at Molineux. A Martin Odegaard double sealed the points for Arteta’s side, who continue to state their champion credentials.

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – Unai Emery has now won his first two games back in the Premier League. Despite conceding in the first minute, Villa turned things around thanks to a Danny Ings brace, which gave the away side all three points.

Fulham 1-2 Manchester United – Teenager Alejandro Garnacho snatched a late win for Manchester United at Craven Cottage. The young Argentinian winger outpaced the defenders to latch onto a through ball and give the Red Devils the win with the final kick of the game.