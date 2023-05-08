Premium Japanese brand Decorté targets Monaco luxury market with new spa pop-up

Monaco continues to raise the stakes in luxury wellbeing with high-end Japanese skincare brand Decorté setting up shop in the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa this summer.

It’s a winning formula that began in 2022, when Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo launched the concept of pop-ups for guests: Paoma, MyBlend and Barbara Sturm… All high-end wellbeing brands available for a short time only.

For this summer season, the flagship spa of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has teamed up with Japanese brand Decorté, part of the Kosé group and a market leader in Asia but lesser known in Europe.

“In a small place like Monaco, we have to make new opportunities and events,” says Vanessa Lunghi, General Deputy Director at Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo. “We have clients who come for each new pop-up to try the brands.”

It will be one of three premium brands hosted by the spa this year.

Skincare linking nature and traditional science

The brand statement of Decorté, created in 1970, is “undeniable elegance born from uncompromising Japanese craftsmanship”.

In 1992, Decorté revolutionised the world of cosmetics with the first liposomes, which are micro-capsules designed to protect and transport cosmetic active ingredients to the heart of the skin.

The brand uses regenerative medicine and neuroscience in the making of its skincare products, as well as rare ingredients, often from the plant world.

It is this harmony – between art and science, tradition and innovation – that made the brand attractive to Vanessa Lunghi who, together with her team, makes the careful selection of brands to feature in the spa.

“We choose brands that have a rich history and are not currently present in Monaco or the surrounding area,” says Lunghi. “The staff are very happy because with every new brand, they learn new protocols and techniques. They were trained for 10 days with a Decorté specialist.”

Kosé Group is one of Asia’s top three cosmetics companies and has more than 30 brands, 200 scientists and 800 patents.

The Thermes Marins spa, linked by direct access to the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo and the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, will be hosting the Decorté brand until 10th September 2023.

Photo source: Monte-Carlo SBM