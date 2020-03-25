Weather
2 ° C
2°C
Northerly°C
Clear Sky
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 27 in Monaco

Preserving marine turtles in French Polynesia

Preserving marine turtles in French Polynesia

By Cassandra Tanti - March 25, 2020

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is supporting an important project to protect Polynesian marine ecosystems and in particular marine turtles.

Like many species, turtles help with the regulation and stability of marine ecosystems. Pollution – especially plastic, fishing, poaching and also climate change are major threats to marine turtles.

One of the many projects that the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation supports is currently being undertaken by Te Mana o te Moana. Founded in 2004, the association carries out public awareness missions, conservation and research, and works for the protection of the marine environment in French Polynesia. Its main fields of action are the conservation of marine turtles, education, as well as the environment and the fight against plastic pollution.

The projects currently being support by the Prince’s Foundation are threefold. Firstly, the association is monitoring marine turtle nesting sites in Tetiaroa atoll in correlation with changes in water levels and erosion of the atoll’s beaches.

It is also studying the evolution of water and beach temperatures in order to establish a link between the seasonal presence of adult turtles and sea temperatures.

Finally, it is setting up a database dedicated to the Tetiaroa atoll to provide the observatory with a sustainable reference tool.

Over the past of 16 years, more than 500 marine turtles have been cared for in the Te Mana o te Moana care centre. Meanwhile, awareness has been raised among 95,000 children and six coral paths and gardens have been created.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThe value of print
Next articleVenturi postpones world record attempt

Editors pics

March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0
March 25, 2020 | Culture

The value of print

“Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent.” While the very talented Jim Jarmusch may not be talking about art prints, this well observed statement rather beautifully captures a point often overlooked by art collectors.

0
March 25, 2020 | News

ASM team train in isolation

Training for AS Monaco football team was formally suspended last week, so the players are now on individual training schedules to ensure they are fighting fit when play resumes.

0
March 24, 2020 | Local News

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies are banned from selling the drug amid concern over self-medication.

0

daily

March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Cassandra Tanti

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Venturi postpones world record attempt

Stephanie Horsman

The Venturi Group - the company behind Voxan Motors - has announced that it will postpone its electric motorcycle world speed record attempt due to Covid-19 crisis.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Preserving marine turtles in French Polynesia

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is supporting an important project to protect Polynesian marine ecosystems and in particular marine turtles.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

ASM team train in isolation

Stephanie Horsman

Training for AS Monaco football team was formally suspended last week, so the players are now on individual training schedules to ensure they are fighting fit when play resumes.

0
MORE STORIES

Robot challenge for European youth

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMr2DprlLu4&list=PL-RL-gR4GAff7stllfDlbUbGR02_DwVwl FIRST Global is hosting the world’s first international robot Olympics for high school students this July in Washington, DC, with nearly 160 nations in attendance, including Monaco and nearly 40 other European nations. With a mission to spread science and technology leadership and innovation amongst the world’s more than two billion youth, FIRST Global has worked hard to ensure that countries from all six populated continents would be represented at the 2017 FIRST Global Challenge – especially those that have the most to gain from investments in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and infrastructure. Home to some of the most prominent researchers across every region of scientific study, Europe understands the role of investing in STEM education and infrastructure so that the next generation of European scientists can continue to build upon their past successes. But in spite of these achievements, the nations of Europe have experienced significantly varying rates of growth and development, the organisers say. "That is why FIRST Global is committed to working with all nations in Europe – such as Italy, Bulgaria, and Spain to name a few – to underscore the importance of STEM in order to create more secure and prosperous livelihoods for all. They – like so many others – understand that with increasing protectionist revisions from countries around the world at a time where the validity of science is being questioned, it is important, now more than ever, to empower the youth of the world through STEM.” FIRST Global’s President is Joe Sestak, a former US Admiral and Congressman who commanded an aircraft carrier battle group during combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, served as President Clinton’s Director for Defence Policy in the White House, and headed the Navy’s anti-terrorism unit during 31 years of naval service. "Retiring when his daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer, Mr Sestak entered politics on her recovery to fight for everyone to have the healthcare that saved her life. After leaving Congress, he taught at various universities while working for nonprofits focused on refugees, disaster response, education, and foreign policy." The FIRST Global Challenge takes place from July 16-18 in the DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16185

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16181

Thurs. Jan 11 – Sun. Jan 14...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 11, Friday 12 January, 8.30 pm, Saturday 13 January, 9 pm and Sunday 14 January, 4.30 pm, Théâtre des Muses On ne voyait que le bonheur (We Saw Nothing but Happiness), theatrical productions by Grégoire Delacourt Information: +377 97 98 10 93