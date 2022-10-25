Prestigious junior tennis tournament arrives in the Principality

Europe’s brightest tennis prospects are set to take to the iconic clay courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club (MCCC) this week, as the Principality welcomes the Junior Masters Monte-Carlo.

The three-day event will get underway on Wednesday 26th October, with the finals of the U14 and U16 categories set to be played on Friday. It is the second time that the event will take place at the MCCC, a venue that also hosts the prestigious Monte-Carlo Masters in spring. Whilst that event heralds the beginning of the clay-court season, the Junior event marks the end of the season.

12 boys and 12 girls will take part in this week’s event, including Monégasque player Lenny Petit, who will represent the Principality in the boys 14 and under category.

Legends of the sport, including Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and Kim Clijsters have all previously completed in the tournament. The event, therefore, represents a unique opportunity to witness the stars of tomorrow, today.

