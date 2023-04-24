Preventing and combating racism and intolerance in Monaco, round table in April

A round table is being held in Monaco later this month to give people a chance to discuss the follow-up to the recommendations contained in ECRI’s monitoring report on Monaco, published in 2022.

In co-operation with the High Commissioner for the Protection of Rights, Liberties and for Mediation of Monaco, the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) is organising the round table on 25th April at the Novotel Monte-Carlo.

The event will be divided into three categories: a ECRI’s main findings, the equality body, and combating hate speech.

In its 2022 report on Monaco, ECRI expressed concern about issues such as the need to pass legislation governing the fight against all forms of discrimination and strengthen the High Commissioner’s powers, particularly with regard to inquiries, the need to enable the judicial authorities to tackle online hate speech more effectively, the need to eliminate any unjustified differences in treatment between same-sex couples and opposite-sex couples, the need to include in domestic law a procedure for processing asylum claims in accordance with international law and establish clear norms governing the right to family reunification and residence permits, the need to ratify the revised European Social Charter, prohibit termination of employment without a prior valid reason and take effective measures to guarantee access to housing for foreign residents.

Opening statements at the round table will be made by Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Department of External Relations and Cooperation of Monaco, Bertil Cottier, Vice-Chair of ECRI, Johan Friestedt, Executive Secretary of ECRI, and Marina Ceyssac, High Commissioner for the Protection of Rights, Liberties and for Mediation of Monaco.

ECRI’s report on Monaco will be presented by Kristina Pardalos and Bertil Cottier, ECRI members and co-Rapporteurs.

In addition to national and local officials, the round table will bring together representatives of civil society organisations, as well as members of groups of concern to ECRI. This event aims at contributing positively to the national debate on combating racial discrimination and intolerance in the country.

The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) is a unique human rights body of the Council of Europe that monitors action against racism, discrimination (on grounds of race, ethnic/national origin, colour, citizenship, religion, language, sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics) and intolerance in Europe. It prepares reports and issues recommendations to member states.

For more information, visit: https://rm.coe.int/rt-monaco-en/1680aafcd7

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.