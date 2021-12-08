Primitive Budget: surpluses, infrastructure and housing concerns

Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco Foundry has just announced that British billionaire entrepreneur Jim Mellon will be investing in the company to take it to the next level.
From 15th December, all staff working in public venues in Monaco, including restaurants and bars, must present a valid health pass.
Guidelines for a sustainable tourism sector in Monaco have been outlined in a new White Paper, developed in consultation with the government and tourism professionals.
Monaco Asset Management has signed a deal with Swiss-based wealth management company Chenton and agreed that within four years, the two companies will be operating jointly.