Thursday, February 13, 2020

News

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Primo Cup Trophée Credit Suisse results

By Stephanie Horsman - February 12, 2020

Always traditional, whilst still keeping things fresh with new additions, the Primo Cup Trophée Credit Suisse is one of the racing seasons most anticipated events. This year’s saw two new classes added to the event, and it was exciting endings all around. 

The stats tell the story of success. A total of 450 sailors from 20 different countries racing on 100 boats in six different classes participated in this year’s Primo Cup. The regatta lived up to its reputation, with clothing from Slam awarded to the top three in each class.

The weather cooperated brilliantly. With plentiful sunshine, temperatures a pleasant 14ºC and winds ranging from 5-15 knots on calms seas, the crews will no doubt remember this regatta with fond memories.

Additionally, new classes were added to the race as announced by Yacht Club of Monaco General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri. “Alongside loyal regulars we welcomed two classes new to the event, L30 and Onefly. Every year, the Primo kicks off the season in the Mediterranean and we always aim for something new.”

The final rankings from each class are as follows:

J/70 :

1st: Mikhail Sheremetev (Elf) – RUS: 12 points

2nd: Nelson Mettraux (CER APROTEC-Ville de Genève) – SUI: 26 points

3rd: Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spottino) – MON: 32 points

J/70 Corinthian:

1st: Charles Thompson (Brutus– GBR: 60 points

2nd: Cesare Gabasio (Tinnj70) – MON: 60 points

3rd: Stefano Roberti (Piccinina) – MON: 67 points

Smeralda 888 :

1st: Timofey Sukhotin (Beda) – MON: 8 points

2nd: Francesco Vauban (Botta Dritta) – MON: 10 points

3rd: Paolo Rotelli (Black Star) – MON: 14 points

Longtze Premier :

1st: Jarmo Wieland (Shensu) – SUI: 5 points

2nd: Franck Beat (Qi) – SUI: 7 points

3rd: Steffen Schneider (Outsider) – SUI: 13 points

L30 :

1st: Jonas Gerckens (Jonas Gerckens) – BEL: 9 points

2nd: Anastasia Kolesnichenko (Humphreys Conrad) – GBR: 10 points

3rd: Denis Lankin (Maria Naboka) – MON: 11 points

Melges 20 :

1st: Valentin Zavadnikov (Oleg Reps) – MON: 12 points

2nd: Alexander Mikhaylik (Alex Team) – RUS: 13 points

3rd: Anatoly Karachinsky (Path) – MON: 14 points

Onefly :

1st: Matisse Pacaud – FRA: 8 points

2nd: Nicolas Berenger – FRA: 15 points

3rd: Eliot Bourgeois – FRA: 15 points

 

Photo: J/70 courtesy Yacht Club of Monaco

 

 

