Primo Cup Trophée Credit Suisse results

Thursday, February 13, 2020
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.
Always traditional, whilst still keeping things fresh with new additions, the Primo Cup Trophée Credit Suisse is one of the racing seasons most anticipated events. This year’s saw two new classes added to the event, and it was exciting endings all around.
The stats tell the story of success. A total of 450 sailors from 20 different countries racing on 100 boats in six different classes participated in this year’s Primo Cup. The regatta lived up to its reputation, with clothing from Slam awarded to the top three in each class.
The weather cooperated brilliantly. With plentiful sunshine, temperatures a pleasant 14ºC and winds ranging from 5-15 knots on calms seas, the crews will no doubt remember this regatta with fond memories.
Additionally, new classes were added to the race as announced by Yacht Club of Monaco General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri. “Alongside loyal regulars we welcomed two classes new to the event, L30 and Onefly. Every year, the Primo kicks off the season in the Mediterranean and we always aim for something new.”
The final rankings from each class are as follows:
J/70 :
1st: Mikhail Sheremetev (Elf) – RUS: 12 points
2nd: Nelson Mettraux (CER APROTEC-Ville de Genève) – SUI: 26 points
3rd: Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spottino) – MON: 32 points
J/70 Corinthian:
1st: Charles Thompson (Brutus– GBR: 60 points
2nd: Cesare Gabasio (Tinnj70) – MON: 60 points
3rd: Stefano Roberti (Piccinina) – MON: 67 points
Smeralda 888 :
1st: Timofey Sukhotin (Beda) – MON: 8 points
2nd: Francesco Vauban (Botta Dritta) – MON: 10 points
3rd: Paolo Rotelli (Black Star) – MON: 14 points
Longtze Premier :
1st: Jarmo Wieland (Shensu) – SUI: 5 points
2nd: Franck Beat (Qi) – SUI: 7 points
3rd: Steffen Schneider (Outsider) – SUI: 13 points
L30 :
1st: Jonas Gerckens (Jonas Gerckens) – BEL: 9 points
2nd: Anastasia Kolesnichenko (Humphreys Conrad) – GBR: 10 points
3rd: Denis Lankin (Maria Naboka) – MON: 11 points
Melges 20 :
1st: Valentin Zavadnikov (Oleg Reps) – MON: 12 points
2nd: Alexander Mikhaylik (Alex Team) – RUS: 13 points
3rd: Anatoly Karachinsky (Path) – MON: 14 points
Onefly :
1st: Matisse Pacaud – FRA: 8 points
2nd: Nicolas Berenger – FRA: 15 points
3rd: Eliot Bourgeois – FRA: 15 points
Photo: J/70 courtesy Yacht Club of Monaco
Prince Albert II of Monaco has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by American actress Uma Thurman.
A new and improved venue and firm commitments from the world’s top players forebodes an exciting time at the 114th edition of the Rolex Masters Tennis Tournament coming in April.
Roca Team has nabbed another victory at home in front of more than 200 fans, this time against Châlons-Reims Champagne Basketball on Tuesday night.
The Farirmont's Mathieu Adelaide, sponsored by the Clef d’Or Cafiero Canestrelli (Hôtel de Paris) and Rino Alzetta (Fairmont MC,) and Aurélien Cathagne, as sponsored by the Clef d’Or Felipe Rodrigues (Negresco) and Stéphane Bellon (Fairmont MC), both received the crossed gold keys lapel pin.The Association of Clefs d'Or was born in Paris in 1929. The National Union of Hotel Concierges comprised nine countries – France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Today, represented by about 3,400 members in more than 50 countries, Les Clefs d'Or is a privileged club always ready to recognise a new trend and the different needs of each nationality of tourists. As the President of Les Clefs d'Or France, Thierry Revel, said, “Despite the evolution of new technologies that regularly change the habits of the Hotel Concierge profession, nothing can replace knowledge, responsiveness, availability and above all human contact, which is our great strength.”