Prince Albert and Dmitry Rybolovlev inaugurate new A&E at the CHPG

Prince Albert has cut the ribbon of the Princess Grace Hospital’s new A&E department in the presence of hospital officials and Dmitry Rybolovlev, the generous donor behind the works.

The 750m2 A&E unit is now the single point of entry for patients seeking emergency care at Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG).

At the launch on Tuesday 18th April, a number of hospital officials stood alongside Prince Albert and AS Monaco’s Dmitry Rybolovlev, who entirely funded the major renovations. They included Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors Caroline Rougaignon Vernin, Minister for Social Care and Health Christophe Robino, Director of the CHPG Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, Head of the Emergency Department Doctor Yann-Erick Claessens and Deputy Head of the Pediatrics Department Doctor André Rousset.

“This opportunity allows us to look to the future, and to prepare for the entry into the new CHPG premises in the best conditions, while providing a concrete response to the related issues of today,” said the hospital’s director, Rousseau de Sevelinges. “It is also a significant improvement in the way we will now welcome the youngest, from birth onwards. I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Dmitry Rybolovlev, whose generosity will be immediately appreciated by the more than 30,000 adults and nearly 15,000 children treated each year in these care services.”

In the future, the unit will be transferred to the new section of the CHPG. It is a long-term project that is expected to be completely finished in 2032, although some departments will be in operation as early as 2026.

READ MORE:

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photos courtesy of the Palais Princier de Monaco