Prince Albert and Princess Caroline do the honours

Thursday, November 19, 2020
8 new cases of Covid-19 on 18 Nov. brings total to 565: 15 hospitalised - 8 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 44 home monitored, 487 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photos: Eric Mathon and Gaétan Luci / Prince’s Palace, Manu Vitali and Mikael Alesi / Government Communication Department.
Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.
AS Monaco Basketball led from start to finish in their match against Telenet Giants played at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp, winning 75-67.
Monegasque delegates took their places at the latest virtual conference held by the WHO, where the member states agreed to improve their readiness for future Covid-style crises.
Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, traditional National Day celebrations will not take place in view of the public this year. However, there is a way to watch the main events.